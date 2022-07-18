Trail Blazers become 1st NBA Summer League champion to get rings

The Portland Trail Blazers won their second NBA Summer League title with a victory over the New York Knicks to earn the first iteration of championship rings.

Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford lays up the ball against New York Knicks during the first half of the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford dunks the ball against the New York Knights during the first half of the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford dunks the ball against the New York Knights during the first half of the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Portland Trail Blazers celebrate around MVP Trendon Watford, center, after defeating the New York Knicks to win the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks during the second half of the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New York Knicks' Quentin Grimes (6) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford (2) during the second half of the NBA Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Portland Trail Blazers summer league coach Steve Hetzel opted to leave his championship ring in its shiny black box Sunday, revealing that its likely resting place probably will be a bookshelf in his home.

Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford’s ring didn’t stay in its box, though. It rested instead on his left ring finger — loosely but comfortably.

“It feels good,” Watford said from the bowels of the Thomas & Mack Center. “This is the first year we did rings. I can say we’re the first team to take them home.”

The Trail Blazers captured their second NBA Summer League championship with an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks, earning the first iteration of championship rings in the process. Watford, an undrafted second-year forward who played 48 games last season, was named championship game MVP after posting 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Former first-round pick Quentin Grimes scored 19 to lead New York.

The rings, worth about $20,000, were presented to Watford, his teammates and coaches during a brief ceremony at center court that preceded two other games in a format that deviated from the standard summer league championship. But the celebration continued in the locker room, capping a crucial offseason for a team that hopes to return to playoff contention in 2022-23.

“They wanted to get better. They didn’t come in with the mindset of wanting to try to dominate summer league,” Hetzel said. “They wanted to play well. They wanted to learn to execute, and they did that. Very proud to be a part of it.”

As they were presented their trophy and championship rings, Watford and some of his teammates yelled “seat belt,” a word that summarized their approach the past 11 days.

“We buckled in and locked up” defensively, Watford said.

Sans No. 7 overall pick Shaedon Sharpe, who injured his shoulder July 7 in Portland’s opener, the Blazers held all five of their opponents t0 40 percent shooting or worse en route to a 4-1 record and the Sunday spoils.

“We wanted our core guys to learn how to play winning basketball, to continue to learn winning basketball,” Hetzel said. “I thought we did that.”

