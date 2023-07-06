Wembymania all the talk as NBA Summer League begins

Victor Wembanyama, touted as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James, makes his Summer League debut Friday with the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, shoots during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama handles the ball following an introductory news conference in San Antonio, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles past Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) in the second half of the second round of a college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Alabama won 73-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Wembymania and the sellout crowd it produced arrives in Las Vegas with the start Friday of the NBA Summer League.

The anticipation around this year’s event has reached new heights because of the debut of Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs at last month’s NBA draft.

He will make his highly anticipated Summer League debut when the San Antonio Spurs face Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick, and the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It’s going to be intense,” Wembanyama said earlier this week. “I can’t wait to wear that Spurs jersey for the first time.”

The 17,500 fans on hand will get their first look at the 7-foot, 3½-inch rookie. According to the NBA, it’s just the fifth time a day on the Summer League schedule has been sold out.

A full slate of eight games will take place Friday. A total of 76 games will be played through the 11-day event, with games at Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center through July 17.

Wembanyama, a 19-year-old from Le Chesnay, France, has been touted as one of the top prospects coming into the league since LeBron James. He played four seasons professionally in France. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game last season and was named the MVP of the LNB Pro A, the top professional league in France.

Wembanyama did not play with San Antonio’s Summer League team in the California Classic in Sacramento earlier this week but is expected to play Friday. He said he will play “at least one or two games” during Summer League.

Miller played in the Hornets’ two games in the California Classic. The 6-foot, 9-inch forward from Alabama averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists in 29.4 minutes played per game with 13 fouls and nine turnovers.

If Wembanyama plays in the Spurs’ second game Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, it will be a rematch with Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall draft pick by Portland Trail Blazers.

The two faced off in a pair of exhibition games last October at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson when Henderson and the G-League Ignite played Metropolitans 92 in Wembanyama’s American debut.

Henderson, a 6-foot, 2-inch guard, scored 28 points on 11 of 21 shooting as the Ignite won the first meeting 122-115. Wembanyama scored 37 points in the first game and 36 two days later as his French League team won the second game 112-106. Henderson did not play in the second game because of an injury.

Henderson also makes his Summer League debut Friday when the Trail Blazers face the Houston Rockets at 5 p.m. Also making their debuts Friday are former Las Vegas high school stars Julian Strawther and Maxwell Lewis.

Strawther, a Liberty High graduate, was a first-round selection by the NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Lewis, who played at Somerset-Losee, was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers. Strawther and Lewis are two of 10 players participating in this year’s Summer League with ties to Southern Nevada.

All 30 NBA teams will participate in the Summer League and will each play four games. The top four teams will then play for the Summer League championship, with the two semifinal games on July 16 and the championship game on July 17. The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game on July 15 or 16.

The NBA will experiment with a few new rules at Summer League. Coaches will get a second challenge of an official’s call if their first one is successful. An in-game flopping penalty will debut, where the other team will get a free throw and possession if a flop is called.

Along with the action on the floor, the NBA announced the launch of NBA Con at Mandalay Bay Friday through Sunday. The fan fest “will bring together the fashion, music, art and technology that make the NBA a cultural phenomenon into a three-day event,” with interactive exhibits, live panels, meet-and-greets, musical performances and more than 100 player appearances, according to a release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

