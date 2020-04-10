NBA teams want to delay draft, report says

A postponement could affect Vegas Summer League, which was scheduled from July 10 through July 20 at Thomas & Mack Center.

Minnesota Timberwolves' players cheer on their teammates as the close the gap versus the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of their Vegas Summer League finals game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

NBA teams are encouraging the league to delay its annual draft, suggesting that it move from June 25 to no later than Aug. 1, according to a report from ESPN. A postponement could affect the Vegas Summer League, which was scheduled from July 10 through July 20 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Asked Friday about the potential conflict, a person with ties to the Summer League said they “were just as much in the dark as anybody. There’s nothing to talk about” at this point.

Fall courses at UNLV are scheduled to begin Aug. 24, after which the arenas would not be available for Summer League play.

The league is at a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic. Top executives told ESPN that moving the draft would allow for more thorough preparation, including in-person workouts and interviews. NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t plan on making any decisions involving the league calendar until May 1, the report said.

