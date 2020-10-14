85°F
NCAA Tournament

NCAA awards basketball regional, Frozen Four to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 10:06 am
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 11:41 am

The NCAA awarded the Las Vegas area nine championship events Wednesday, including a men’s basketball regional in 2023 and hockey’s Frozen Four in 2026.

Both will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

Other notable events include a 2023 Division I men’s golf regional at Bear’s Best Las Vegas and a 2024 Division I women’s golf regional at Spanish Trail Country Club.

This is the first time the NCAA allowed events in states where sports gaming was allowed. The Reno area also received two events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

