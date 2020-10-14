NCAA awards basketball regional, Frozen Four to Las Vegas
The NCAA awarded nine championship events to Las Vegas on Wednesday, including two premier events to T-Mobile Arena.
The NCAA awarded the Las Vegas area nine championship events Wednesday, including a men’s basketball regional in 2023 and hockey’s Frozen Four in 2026.
Both will be played at T-Mobile Arena.
Other notable events include a 2023 Division I men’s golf regional at Bear’s Best Las Vegas and a 2024 Division I women’s golf regional at Spanish Trail Country Club.
This is the first time the NCAA allowed events in states where sports gaming was allowed. The Reno area also received two events.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NCAA championship events in Las Vegas
2023
Men’s basketball Division I regional, T-Mobile Arena
Women’s bowling championship, South Point Bowling Center
Men’s golf Division I regional, Bear’s Best Las Vegas
2024
Men’s golf Division III championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club and The Legacy Golf Club
Women’s golf Division I regional, Spanish Trail Country Club
Men’s and women’s soccer Division III semifinals and championship, Peter Johann Memorial Field
2025
Women’s golf Division II championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club
2026
Men’s golf Division II championship, Boulder Creek Golf Club
Men’s hockey Division I championship, T-Mobile Arena