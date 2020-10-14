NCAA awards basketball regional, Frozen Four to Las Vegas

The NCAA awarded nine championship events to Las Vegas on Wednesday, including two premier events to T-Mobile Arena.

The NCAA awarded the Las Vegas area nine championship events Wednesday, including a men’s basketball regional in 2023 and hockey’s Frozen Four in 2026.

Both will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

Other notable events include a 2023 Division I men’s golf regional at Bear’s Best Las Vegas and a 2024 Division I women’s golf regional at Spanish Trail Country Club.

This is the first time the NCAA allowed events in states where sports gaming was allowed. The Reno area also received two events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

