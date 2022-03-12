Where to watch NCAA basketball games in Las Vegas Valley

Here’s where you can enjoy some grub and drinks and watch some hoops in the Las Vegas Valley.

College basketball fever will be in high gear this week with the start of the NCAA tournament.

Here are some places in the Las Vegas Valley where you can enjoy grub and drinks and watch some hoops.

Ellis Island

4250 Koval Lane; 702-794-0888

The parties will be in the beer garden, The Front Yard, with an 18-foot TV screen. Tickets start at $125 and include unlimited food, Ellis Island beer and select cocktails. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Morning session: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Evening session: 3:30-10 p.m. All-day session: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sahara

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-761-7000; saharalasvegas.com

Seating is first-come, first served. Tickets are for two, four or six guests depending on seating selection. Check-in time begins a half hour before each viewing event. Ticket purchases include a food and beverage amount that can be used toward food, drinks and bottle service on game day. All-inclusive VIP game day viewing experience begins at $99/person.

— Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse and Sports Bar: March 17-18: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.: $250 food-and-beverage minimum per person: all-day reserved seating at the bar as well credits toward game-day fare, drinks and bottle service. All-day table reservations for groups available for a minimum food-and-beverage of $600.

— AZILO Ultra Pool & Lounge: March 17-18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: VIP poolside viewing packages including a six-hour select open bar for $100 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) or an all-day select open bar package for $175 (9 a.m. to close). Both packages include expedited entry, all-day access, poolside games such as beer pong and corn hole and access to heated pools and hot tubs. A menu of game-day favorites available for purchase.

Guests can choose from a variety of group lily pad, day bed, table, cabana and bungalow reservation options from March 19 to April 4 from 10 a.m. to close, starting with a food-and-beverage minimum of $200.

HyperX Arena

Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-723-2355; hyperxarenalasvegas.com

March 17-18: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.:$100 premium seat (5) drink tickets and table/seat reservation all day with food available a la carte. All ages under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Treasure Island

3300 Las Vegas Blvd S.; 702-894-7111; treasureisland.com

March 17-19:

— Treasure Island ballrooms: Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and are first come, first served. No cover charge, with bar and breakfast, lunch and dinner options available for purchase.

— Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar: Bar is open 24/7 and the kitchen opens at 9 a.m. Open seating and first come first served access to TI’s sportsbook. No cover charge.

— Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que: Doors open at 10 a.m. at the saloon and noon at the restaurant. Games will be screened on all monitors and a viewing party will be set up on Gilley’s dance floor. No cover charge.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

4510 S. Paradise Road; 702-853-2337: hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

March 17-20, March 27- April 4

Half-day access for $150 (plus tax and gratuity) for up to five hours; full-day access for $250 (plus tax and gratuity) for up to 11 hours. Packages come with guaranteed seating, all-you-can-eat from the full restaurant menu, premium open bar and complimentary parking. Guests must be at least 21 years of age. Tickets are available for purchase now at sevenrooms.com/events/hofbrauhauslv.

The STRAT

2000 Las Vegas Blvd S.; 800-998-6937; thestrat.com

Gameday packages has two beers and an all-you-can-eat menu, starting at $125 per person. Additional food and beverages purchases available at PT’s Wings & Sports and View Lounge; reservations can be made online, on-site or by calling 800-998-6937. Guests must be at least 21 years of age or older.

Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin

221 N. Rampart Blvd.; 702-507-5900; theresortatsummerlin.com

Multiple specials anytime basketball is on from March 13-April 4, including coupons for various food and drinks.

Emporium Arcade Bar

3215 S. Rancho Dr., Suite 105; 702-854-6367; emporiumarcadebar.com

March 15 through April 4, during happy hour, 5 to 8 p.m., drink specials including $5 shots of Fireball and $10 Clase Azul tequila shots.

On March 25-26 and April 2, sign up at the bar for the Hoops Shootout contest happening every hour, 5 p.m. to midnight at the NBA Hoops basketball game.

Resorts World Las Vegas

3000 Las Vegas Blvd S.; 800-445-8667; rwlasvegas.com

“Battle of the Brackets” parties at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge and Eight Lounge, March 17-20.

Gatsby’s: Beverage packages available for the day. Information and reservations: visit rwlasvegas.com or call 702-676-6013. Guests must be 21 or older.

Eight: Cigar and beverage packages available for the day. Information and reservations: visit rwlasvegas.com or call 702-676-7405.

PT’s Taverns

With 62 locations across the Las Vegas Valley, PT’s Taverns will have viewing parties, giveaways, game day bites and more throughout March.

During all college basketball games, PT’s will offer the Nothin’ but Net Party Pack, priced at $55, which includes boneless wings, mozzarella sticks, Kalbi chicken skewers, shrimp po-boy sliders, fried pickles, pretzel bites and fries. A pepperoni pizza may also be added, priced at $11.

Caesars Palace

3570 Las Vegas Blvd S.; 866-227-5938; caesars.com

— Sportsbook: Reserved seating starting at $67. Seat tickets include free drink vouchers.

— Montecristo Cigar Bar: Table for two to a VIP “fan cave” experience for up to 10 guests; includes a $750 credit toward spirits and food serviced by Old Homestead Steakhouse.

— Stadia Bar: Beverage packages for tables up to 10 people, as well as a mobile betting kiosk inside the space.

— VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Alto Bar: Packages for groups of two to eight that include bottle service and prime viewing . Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis with daybeds and cabana packages for up to eight guests.

Circa

8 Fremont Street Experience; 702-247-2258; circalasvegas.com

— Victory Burger & Wings Co.: Prime seating options with food and beverage selections. Packages available for pre-reserved time blocks ranging from 4 1/2 hours to 13 1/2 hours and includes seating for groups of four to 12 . Prices begin around $150/seat. Reservations: 702-247-2258; circalasvegas.com.

— Stadium Swim: Games will be shown on the screens.

— Free viewing parties: Third-level warehouse. Starting at 8 a.m. and available on a first-come, first-serve basis during the first two weekends of the tournament; variety of menu options.

All Circa visitors must be 21 years of age or older.

D Las Vegas

301 E. Fremont St.; 702-388-2400; thed.com

— Private man caves: Each space includes four 70-inch TVs, Wi-Fi, live casino sports betting from Circa Sports, stadium-style food and drinks and a private cocktail server. Reservations: 702-388-2200 or email sales@theD.com

— Basketball in the Ballroom: 12th floor Detroit Ballroom, patrons can play craps and blackjack games in the middle of the basketball action.

— Game Day at LONGBAR: 35 seats available; 15 TVs with personalized sound systems.

— Brews at BarCanada: 20-seat bar with 85-inch TVs.

Westgate

3000 Paradise Road; 702-732-5111; westgateresorts.com

Doors for Hoops Central inside the International Theater will open at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Reserved seating starting at $40 per day plus taxes and fees; includes one domestic beer. Tickets at WOW Casino Rewards or Ticketmaster.com. Must be 21 or older.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd S.; 702-698-7000; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Reserved seating features private sofas and coffee tables with beverage service and gourmet buffet. Reservations: 702-698-6797.

Thursday and Friday single-day open bar pass: $300 plus service fees. Saturday single-day open bar pass: $150 plus service fees. All passes include open bar, interactive games and round table and bar seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Planet Hollywood

3667 Las Vegas Blvd S.

— Ringer Wings, Pizza & Sliders Restaurant: Lounge seating for up to six guests. Includes two free drink tickets per person for beer, wine and well liquor. Dedicated lounge seating for all games on day of purchase. Wristband gives access to the Diamond and Seven Star betting line. Tables start at around $100. 702-785-5232.

— Cabo Wabo Cantina: Game-day bites and cocktails beginning March 15. Games will be presented on TVs visible throughout the cantina, including a 200-inch video grid and 200-inch projection screen.

— Heart Bar: Special beverage packages available.

Top Golf

4627 Koval Lane; 702-933-8458; topgolf.com/us/

Party packages available and include seating areas and full menu and bottle service. Reserve your seat for March 17, 18, or 19.

For pricing and availability, call 702-933-8458, ext. 2, or email LasVegasEvents@topgolf.com.

Beer Park

Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; 702-444-4500; www.beerpark.com

Indoor and outdoor bar seating available for groups up to eight people. Includes a $100 food and beverage credit per person.

Boyd Gaming

boydgaming.com

Boyd properties will bring the basketball action to its casinos, offering betting opportunities at its Boyd Gaming Race & Sports Book locations and drink specials throughout the month at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, California, Fremont and Main Street.

Fremont Street Experience

The downtown area will have the college basketball action with the world’s largest tournament bracket. From March 17 through April 4, the six-block entertainment district will keep fans updated daily with a visual that will run every 15 minutes on Viva Vision.

The LINQ Promenade

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

The area will feature Hoops on the Strip viewing parties, March 17-20. A 19-foot-8 inch by 11-foot-1-inch LED video wall on the Fountain Stage will show basketball games as well as pop-up interactive game stations. Offerings will take place throughout The LINQ as well at Off The Strip Bistro & Bar, ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails, Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery and Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar.

Still Drafts, Crafts & Eats

The Mirage, 3400 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Bracket & Beer viewing parties with food and beverage packages each weekend from March 17 to April 4.

The Venetian

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

— Electra Cocktail Club: Basketball tournament viewing opportunities, March 17-March 19. Visitors can watch the action on a 40-foot digital screen while enjoying bottle packages, cocktails and bites from Moon Palace.

— SUGARCANE raw bar grill, in The Grand Canal Shoppes: basketball watch party March 17-20, featuring food and beverage specials.

— X Pot, in The Grand Canal Shoppes: lounge specials including beer buckets, half-off draft beers and discounted lounge menu items.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4455 S. Paradise Road

— Money, Baby! viewing opportunities March 17 -April 4, with 360-degree views of the action on more than 200 HDTVs. Premium table reservations available.

— ONE Steakhouse: viewing opportunities with specials.

Station Casinos

— Sunset Station, Club Madrid, March 17-18; 1301 W. Sunset Road, Henderson.

— Red Rock Casino Resort: viewing parties at Rocks Lounge and Lucky Bar, March 17-20; 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

— Green Valley Ranch: viewing parties at Estancia Ballroom, March 17-18; 460 Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson.

— Palace Station: Buckets & Brews tournament-long viewing party at Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill; 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

This list will be updated.

