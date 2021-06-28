USA Basketball unveils Olympic team before Las Vegas training camp

The 12-man roster, headed by Kevin Durant, will train in Las Vegas from July 6 to 19 and play exhibition games at Michelob Ultra Arena to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) during the first half of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Golden State Warriors guard Kevin Durant (52) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (39) during Team USA basketball's minicamp on Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Mendenhall Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden State Warriors guard Kevin Durant (52) shoots three point shots during Team USA basketball's minicamp on Friday, July 27, 2018, at the Mendenhall Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket in front of Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The Warriors won 116-104. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

USA Basketball executive director Jerry Colangelo acknowledged the obvious Monday: The attrition of the condensed NBA season whittled away the pool of players from which the organization was able to select its Olympic roster.

“The good news is, we’re very deep,” Colangelo said during a virtual news conference. “We have a lot of great players in the NBA. We have a lot of great players in this country. It’s the matter of tapping the right players to replace those who weren’t able to participate.”

USA Basketball officially unveiled its Olympic roster before its July training camp in Las Vegas. Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets’ star forward and two-time NBA Finals MVP, is among the headliners, along with Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, Phoenix Suns wing Devin Booker and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

The 12-man roster will train in Las Vegas from July 6 to 19 and play exhibition games at Michelob Ultra Arena to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Las Vegas became the basketball center in the country during the offseason with the youth tournaments and everything else that was going on. The Summer League became bigger and better each year. … It just seemed natural,” said Colangelo, who will cede duties to Grant Hill after the Tokyo Games.

“We’ve had great partnerships over the years. We’ve moved on to MGM … There’s a new relationship for the NBA and USA Basketball with MGM. That’s an exciting new experience.”

Of the 12 players selected, only Durant (2012, 2016), Green (2016) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (2012) have Olympic experience. Colangelo didn’t get specific, but noted that injuries to notable NBA stars forced USA Basketball to adjust the construction of the roster.

Booker and Milwaukee Bucks standouts Khris Middleton and Jrue Holliday could be playing in the NBA Finals until July 22, making for a quick turnaround in Tokyo, where the Americans play France on July 25. But Colangelo is confident Team USA will find a way bring the gold medal back home.

“USA Basketball is as strong as it’s ever been,” Colangelo said. “You deal with the cards that you’re dealt. With the great efforts of our organization, we’ve put together a strong team to represent the United States. … This year, we have a blending of players with experience. International experience. Some medal experience. And then new blood, which is always important.”

