USA Basketball leaves UNLV for new Las Vegas home

The American men’s and women’s senior national teams will conduct their training camps in July at MGM properties, the company announced Thursday morning.

USA Basketball has partnered with MGM Resorts International and will conduct their training camps in July at Michelob Ultra Arena from July 10 to July 18.

USA basketball players huddle while on a timeout during the USA basketball scrimmage game at UNLV's Mendenhall Center on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs speaks to players during practice for the USA Men's National Team World Cup training camp at UNLV's Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, coaches during the USA basketball scrimmage, while Kemba Walker (26), of the Boston Celtics, right, listens at UNLV's Mendenhall Center on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Forward Jaylen Brown (33), of the Boston Celtics, center, attempt a free-throw after the USA basketball scrimmage game at UNLV's Mendenhall Center on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Head coach Gregg Popovich talks to members of the media at practice for the USA Basketball national team at UNLV's Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

USA Basketball has a new home in Las Vegas.

The American men’s and women’s senior national teams are partnering with MGM Resorts International and will conduct their training camps in July at MGM properties ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the company announced Thursday morning.

Training camp begins July 6, and the teams will play a combined seven exhibition games against other national teams at Michelob Ultra Arena from July 10 to July 18.

USA Basketball previously trained at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. A practice site has not yet been finalized, nor was one announced. But a person with knowledge of the planning said MGM Grand Garden is the likely location “as of now.”

“USA Basketball is proud to expand its partnership with MGM Resorts. We’re excited to bring our national teams to their properties as we prepare for the challenging competition that lies ahead this summer,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. “Training camps are such an important foundation for our preparation and having such a strong commitment from MGM positions us for great success.”

The American men open their exhibition slate July 10 against the Nigerian national team. They’ll play Australia on July 12, Argentina on July 13, Australia again on July 16 and Spain on July 18. The American women play an exhibition against Australia on July 16 and Nigeria on July 18.

Tickets for the exhibition series go on sale June 16.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is coaching the men’s national team, with help from assistants Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce (formerly of Atlanta Hawks) and Jay Wright (Villanova). South Carolina coach Dawn Staley heads the women’s team, with Cheryl Reeve (Minnesota Lynx) and Jennifer Rizzotti (Connecticut Sun) serving as assistants.

“MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have an extensive history with USA Basketball,” said Lance Evans, MGM’s vice president of sports. “This expanded partnership will allow us to showcase our resorts as we host multiple USA Basketball games at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, as well as a variety of USA Basketball-related activities. We look forward to offering hoops fans another reason to visit the Sports Capital of the World.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.