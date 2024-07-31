March Madness in Las Vegas will include Big Ten in 2027, 2028

The Big Ten Conference will play its women’s basketball tournament in 2027 at T-Mobile Arena, and the men’s tournament will be played in 2028 at T-Mobile Arena.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Another conference is joining the March Madness party in Las Vegas.

The Big Ten will play its women’s basketball tournament from March 3 to 7, 2027, at T-Mobile Arena. The men’s tournament will be played March 8 to 12, 2028, at T-Mobile.

The conference tournaments were announced Wednesday for the next four years, with Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis also hosting the Big Ten from 2025 to 2028.

“We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten basketball tournaments from 2025 to 2028,” Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. “Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and fans, both locally and from across the country.”

The Big Ten is expanding to 18 schools this year with the addition of UCLA, Southern California, Oregon and Washington, who all left the Pac-12.

Las Vegas has hosted multiple conference tournaments over the years, including the Pac-12 before it was dismantled. The Mountain West, Western Athletic, West Coast and Big West conferences also have played their tournaments at various venues in the valley.

Also in 2028, Las Vegas will host its first men’s Final Four at Allegiant Stadium.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.