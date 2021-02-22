Mountain West, Big West to play tournaments without fans

The Mountain West and Big West are the first of five conferences with tournaments in Las Vegas to announce its policy on fan attendance.

Utah State reacts after Sam Merrill (5) sunk a 3-point basket with seconds remaining in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Cal State Northridge forward Lamine Diane celebrates a basket by guard Terrell Gomez, left, against UC Santa Barbara during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big West men's tournament in Anaheim, Calif. As a redshirt freshman last year, Diane earned honorable mention on the Associated Press All-America team and made 340 baskets to lead all Division I players. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

The Mountain West and Big West will not have fans at their basketball tournaments in Las Vegas.

The Mountain West will play its men’s and women’s tournaments at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 7-13. The Big West will be at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay on March 9-13.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes and coaches are of vital importance,” Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “We are best able to provide a clean and controlled environment by only permitting those directly involved with the tournament’s conduct into the facility. It is also essential to protect the opportunity for those teams who are successful in advancing to compete in the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball championships according to the protocols established for those events.”

Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly also cited “health and safety of the teams” in a text message as the reason for the decision.

Gov. Steve Sisolak opened the way Feb. 11 for local sporting events to be played before limited crowds. The three other conferences with tournaments in Las Vegas have yet to announce their intentions.

The Big West usually plays its tournaments in Anaheim, but relocated this year because of California’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.

