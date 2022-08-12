NIT championship rounds moving to Las Vegas

The NIT college basketball tournament is moving out of Madison Square Garden for just the second time since 1938.

Las Vegas continues to expand its footprint as the spring home of college basketball.

Orleans Arena will play host to the final four teams in the National Invitation Tournament this season as the event shifts away from its traditional home in New York.

Las Vegas already is home to 10 conference tournaments in basketball and will host an NCAA Tournament regional in 2023.

NCAA officials made the NIT announcement Friday after previously revealing in March it would explore new venues for the event that had taken place at Madison Square Garden nearly every year since 1938. There was no tournament in 2020 and the 2021 event was played exclusively in the Dallas area under COVID restrictions.

The 2024 semifinals and finals of the 32-team tournament will take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Early rounds will continue to be hosted at campus sites.

Last season followed the traditional format of playing down to the final four at campus sites before shifting to Madison Square Garden for the last two rounds, but NCAA and arena officials reportedly agreed to explore alternatives for the future. Xavier defeated Texas A&M in the championship game to take the 2022 title.

The event was once the marquee postseason college basketball field, but gradually fell way behind the NCAA Tournament.

Regular-season conference champions who fail to qualify for the NCAA Tournament receive automatic bids to the NIT field, which is filled out with at-large selections.

