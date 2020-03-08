69°F
Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer gives Utah State MW tournament title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2020 - 4:40 pm
 

Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left gave Utah State a 59-56 victory over San Diego State on Saturday and the Mountain West tournament championship at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The second-seeded Aggies (26-8) earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 seed and fifth-ranked San Diego State (30-2) probably lost its chance at a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

