Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer gives Utah State MW tournament title
Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left gave Utah State a 59-56 victory over San Diego State on Saturday and the Mountain West tournament championship at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The second-seeded Aggies (26-8) earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 seed and fifth-ranked San Diego State (30-2) probably lost its chance at a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
