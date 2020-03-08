Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer gives Utah State MW tournament title

Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left gave Utah State a 59-56 victory over San Diego State on Saturday and the Mountain West tournament championship.

San Diego State's Trey Pulliam (4) drives as Utah State's Brock Miller (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

San Diego State's Matt Mitchell (11) and Utah State's Neemias Queta (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Utah State's Sam Merrill shoots against San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

San Diego State's Yanni Wetzell (5) drives as Utah State's Neemias Queta (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Mountain West Conference men's tournament championship Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left gave Utah State a 59-56 victory over San Diego State on Saturday and the Mountain West tournament championship at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The second-seeded Aggies (26-8) earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. No. 1 seed and fifth-ranked San Diego State (30-2) probably lost its chance at a No. 1 seed in the tournament.

