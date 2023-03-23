57°F
UConn switches hotels at Las Vegas West Regional

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2023 - 11:25 am
 
UConn players conducts a charging drill during the West Regional practice for the Sweet 16 games at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UConn men’s basketball team received a less than stellar welcome to Las Vegas ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Huskies switched hotels upon their arrival to Southern Nevada Tuesday, a team spokesman confirmed, without offering any reasons for the move.

“I can confirm that we did change hotels,” UConn spokesman Philip Chardis said in an email, without naming the hotels involved. “But beyond that, we have no comment.”

UConn is slated to face Arkansas at 4:15 p.m. today at T-Mobile Arena. The West Regional, which includes the Sweet 16 today and Elite Eight Saturday, marks the first time Las Vegas will host any portion of the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament.

The winners of UConn-Arkansas and UCLA-Gonzaga games will meet Saturday at T-Mobile Arena with a Final Four berth at stake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

