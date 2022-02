Vegas Madness begins as conference tournaments invade city

Las Vegas again will host to a plethora of college basketball beginning Wednesday with a record number of venues hosting 10 different conference tournaments.

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer waves the net after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game in the Pac-12 women's tournament championship Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Welcome to Vegas Madness, version 2022.0.

Las Vegas again will host to a plethora of college basketball beginning Wednesday with a record number of venues hosting 10 different conference tournaments.

The biggest addition to Vegas Madness will be the debut of Henderson’s Dollar Loan Center. The Big West moved its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to the Las Vegas area temporarily last March when they played at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Big West, which is comprised of 10 California schools and the University of Hawaii, liked it so much it they signed a multiyear agreement with the City of Henderson to play its postseason tournament at the new venue.

This year’s Vegas Madness schedule over the next two weeks includes:

■ March 2-6: Pac-12 Conference women, Michelob Ultra Arena.

■ March 3-8: West Coast Conference men and women, Orleans Arena.

■ March 6-9: Mountain West women, Thomas &Mack Center.

■ March 8-12: Western Athletic Conference men and women, Orleans Arena (March 8 at Michelob Ultra Arena)

■ March 8-12: Big West Conference men and women, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson.

■ March 9-12: Mountain West men, Thomas &Mack Center.

■ March 9-12: Pac-12 Conference men, T-Mobile Arena.

Check the website for each venue for ticket information as well as mask policies.

