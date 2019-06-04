98°F
Basketball

Warriors’ Kevin Durant out for Game 3 of NBA Finals

By Janie McCauley The Associated Press
June 4, 2019 - 1:51 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant still isn’t ready to return for the Golden State Warriors as he works back from a strained right calf he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant didn’t practice with the Warriors on Tuesday leading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session with the two-time defending champions since getting injured on May 8. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night. The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-all.

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

Warriors beat Raptors 109-104 to even NBA Finals
The Golden State Warriors scored the first 18 points of the second half on their way to a 109-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Jerry West to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
West, a member of the basketball Hall of Fame who played guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and played college basketball at West Virginia University.

Toronto Raptors beat Warriors in NBA Finals opener
Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.