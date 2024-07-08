Warriors star begins chase for gold in Las Vegas: ‘That’s why I’m here’

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has plenty of hardware in his trophy cabinet. But one thing he’s missing is an Olympic gold medal.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shoots during training camp for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (4) speaks with staff during training camp for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steph Curry, after being cut from the 2012 United States Olympic team, said he would use the snub as motivation when the Games came around again four years later.

It took the Golden State Warriors superstar a little longer than that to get his shot at a gold medal.

Curry will play for Team USA in the Olympics for the first time this summer. The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP is looking to win one of the few pieces of hardware he doesn’t already have in his massive trophy case.

“That’s why I’m here,” Curry said after the team’s practice Sunday at UNLV. “It will mean everything.”

Stars aligned

The best shooter in NBA history waited for this opportunity for a long time.

Curry, 36, didn’t make the Olympic team in 2012. He was hurt in 2016 after winning gold with Team USA at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup. Curry wasn’t part of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, either.

The reason for his absence at the most recent Games was never explicitly stated. But participants didn’t get the full Olympic experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warriors were also looking to bounce back from a disappointing season where they were eliminated in the play-in round. Curry was working on a massive contract extension that was finalized in August 2021 as well.

His decision to sit out paid off. The Warriors won the NBA title the following season.

Things lined up differently this year. The Games are back to normal, plus Warriors coach Steve Kerr is at the helm of Team USA.

“I’m feeling as healthy as I’ve ever been,” Curry said. “We didn’t make the playoffs, so I had two months to kind of get ready. It’s probably realistically my last opportunity to really have a chance to play, so it all kind of aligned the right way. I hope it continues to align with a gold medal.”

Game changer

Curry could play a big role in whether Team USA emerges victorious.

His shooting will be vital in opening up space for teammates in the international game. He’ll have to adjust to the FIBA ball, but he doesn’t foresee any issues with that.

“I’ve had plenty of time to get some reps in since the season with it,” Curry said. “It’s been an adjustment, but like anything the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get. Thankfully we have another two-and-a-half weeks before the first Olympic game to shake out those cobwebs and get used to the spacing on the floor and the feel of the ball and all that. None of that will be an excuse. It’s just playing basketball at the end of the day and taking advantage of this window of training camp is going to be huge.”

His teammates know even Curry’s presence on the court will be a factor once the competition begins. The NBA’s 3-point line is about 20 inches farther from the rim than FIBA’s, so his shooting could become even more of a weapon.

“Anytime he moves, two or three people go with him,” Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said. “So you get a lot of open shots playing with him.”

Excitement level

Curry’s presence is a major reason why Team USA, which begins Olympic play against Serbia on July 28, is favored to win gold despite facing the strongest field ever.

One of the few things that could hold the group back is injuries.

Curry labored through some of Sunday’s practice with a bloody hand. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who is attempting to become the first four-time gold medalist in Olympic basketball history, was mostly a spectator because of a sore calf. Durant is considered day to day, Kerr said.

Team USA will at least get a boost Monday. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is expected to arrive in Las Vegas after missing the first two days of camp for personal reasons.

Don’t expect a bloody hand to slow down Curry, either. Not after he’s waited this long for his chance to win gold.

“The whole Olympic experience is something I’ve never had before so I’m very excited about soaking that all in,” Curry said. “But the competition and challenge to win is probably as hard as it’s ever been. I think we’re up for it and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’ve had experience at the world championship level, but that was 10 years ago. This is a different level, so I’m excited.”

