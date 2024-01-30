58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

$1M bet placed on Super Bowl, $100K wager on coin toss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 9:09 am
 
Updated January 30, 2024 - 9:43 am
San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after his team's win over the Detroit Lions in ...
San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after his team's win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

And they’re off.

The first $1 million bet on the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was placed Tuesday by a Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Michigan.

The gambler wagered $1 million on the 49ers on the money line (-120) to win Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

If the Niners beat the Chiefs, the bettor will profit $833,333.33.

Caesars also took a $200,000 wager to win $480,000 on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to win the Super Bowl MVP award (+240), and a $100,000 bet on the coin toss to land on tails.

“Tails never fails, and a customer is all in on the coin flip,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message.

The 49ers are consensus 1½-point favorites over Kansas City, and the consensus total is 47½. The Niners are -125 at Caesars on the money line, and the Chiefs are +105.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the +130 favorite at Caesars to be named Super Bowl MVP, and Purdy is now the 2-1 second choice.

The coin toss odds are a toss-up, with heads and tails each priced at -105.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
Tropicana closure date set ahead of A’s ballpark construction
2
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
Chiefs flag buried under Raiders stadium site in Las Vegas
3
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
Woman found shot to death in Las Vegas Strip hotel
4
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
Lombardo won’t send National Guard troops to southern border
5
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
CARTOONS: What Trump really thinks about Haley
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts after catching a pass for a first down in front of ...
NFL conference title betting trends: Edges for both games
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
‘Don’t bet against Mahomes’: Bettors lose as Ravens, 49ers don’t cover
‘Don’t bet against Mahomes’: Bettors lose as Ravens, 49ers don’t cover
Bettors ‘in love’ with Washington; books need Michigan ‘pretty big’
Bettors ‘in love’ with Washington; books need Michigan ‘pretty big’
Kelce popular Super Bowl MVP pick, but no props for Swift
Kelce popular Super Bowl MVP pick, but no props for Swift
Sportsbooks ‘destroyed’ Sunday; lines set for conference title games
Sportsbooks ‘destroyed’ Sunday; lines set for conference title games
Don’t bet on it: NFL bars Super Bowl players from any kind of gambling
Don’t bet on it: NFL bars Super Bowl players from any kind of gambling
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl
Early action on underdog Chiefs over 49ers in 1st Vegas Super Bowl