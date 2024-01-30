$1M bet placed on Super Bowl, $100K wager on coin toss
And they’re off. The first $1 million bet on the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was placed Tuesday by a Caesars Sportsbook bettor.
The first $1 million bet on the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was placed Tuesday by a Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Michigan.
The gambler wagered $1 million on the 49ers on the money line (-120) to win Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.
If the Niners beat the Chiefs, the bettor will profit $833,333.33.
Caesars also took a $200,000 wager to win $480,000 on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to win the Super Bowl MVP award (+240), and a $100,000 bet on the coin toss to land on tails.
“Tails never fails, and a customer is all in on the coin flip,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message.
The 49ers are consensus 1½-point favorites over Kansas City, and the consensus total is 47½. The Niners are -125 at Caesars on the money line, and the Chiefs are +105.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the +130 favorite at Caesars to be named Super Bowl MVP, and Purdy is now the 2-1 second choice.
The coin toss odds are a toss-up, with heads and tails each priced at -105.
