$1M bet placed on Super Bowl, $100K wager on coin toss

San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after his team's win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The first $1 million bet on the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was placed Tuesday by a Caesars Sportsbook bettor in Michigan.

The gambler wagered $1 million on the 49ers on the money line (-120) to win Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

If the Niners beat the Chiefs, the bettor will profit $833,333.33.

Caesars also took a $200,000 wager to win $480,000 on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to win the Super Bowl MVP award (+240), and a $100,000 bet on the coin toss to land on tails.

“Tails never fails, and a customer is all in on the coin flip,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said in a text message.

The 49ers are consensus 1½-point favorites over Kansas City, and the consensus total is 47½. The Niners are -125 at Caesars on the money line, and the Chiefs are +105.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the +130 favorite at Caesars to be named Super Bowl MVP, and Purdy is now the 2-1 second choice.

The coin toss odds are a toss-up, with heads and tails each priced at -105.

