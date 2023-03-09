58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Air Force bettors dealt bad beat as UNLV covers in OT

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 4:53 pm
 
UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) drives the ball against Air Force guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) ...
UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) drives the ball against Air Force guard Camden Vander Zwaag (30) during the second half of a basketball game in the opening round of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A missed free throw late in regulation helped UNLV bettors and led to a bad beat for Air Force backers Wednesday.

The Rebels pulled out a 78-70 overtime victory in the first round of the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center, covering as consensus 5½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

But gamblers might not have been able to cash a ticket on the Rebels without EJ Harkless’ missed free throw with 18 seconds left that kept the game tied at 57.

Air Force then turned the ball over, and the Rebels missed a last-second 3-pointer, sending the game to overtime. That gave UNLV bettors a second chance at the cover.

In the extra session, Harkless had 11 of his career-high 35 points as the Rebels pulled away, delivering a gut punch to Air Force backers.

The Falcons opened as consensus 6½-point underdogs, leaving Air Force bettors to lament what looked like a sure cover for most of the game. The Falcons led 57-54 with two minutes to play and 57-56 in the final minute before Harkless’ free throw.

Under bettors also took it on the chin after UNLV led 24-22 at halftime and the game was tied at 57 entering overtime. The teams combined for 34 points in the extra period to send the game soaring over the total, which closed at 134 at the Westgate SuperBook.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
2
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
3
Henderson WWII vet, 101, hurt in crash involving robbery suspect
Henderson WWII vet, 101, hurt in crash involving robbery suspect
4
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
Siegfried and Roy ‘Jungle Palace’ home on market for $3M — PHOTOS
5
21 and over: Caesars reveals new gaming restrictions
21 and over: Caesars reveals new gaming restrictions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, left, and Devin Booker, right, double-team Los Angeles Clippers' Kawh ...
Pro tips on betting NBA after All-Star break
By / RJ

The Boston Celtics are the 3-1 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win the NBA title. But SuperBook oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said the value lies in teams with double-digit odds.

More stories for you
Pac-12, Mountain West basketball tournament betting previews
Pac-12, Mountain West basketball tournament betting previews
Super Bowl props that sportsbooks worry about most
Super Bowl props that sportsbooks worry about most
SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Chiefs, over cash for bettors
SUPER BOWL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Chiefs, over cash for bettors
$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total
$2.2M Super Bowl bet placed as kickoff nears; $500K+ bets on total
Who are the betting favorites to win the XFL? Who knows?
Who are the betting favorites to win the XFL? Who knows?
UNLV’s Young should have been MW Player of the Year
UNLV’s Young should have been MW Player of the Year