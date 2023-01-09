BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia easily covers 1st half, heavily favored

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game action. Live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia faces No. 3 Texas Christian at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:39 p.m.: The second half has started. Georgia gets the ball.

6:23 p.m.: Live spread: Georgia -38. Live total: 72.

6:22 p.m.: Second-half line: Georgia -7, total 27.

6:16 p.m.: HALFTIME: Georgia 38, Texas Christian 7. First-half winners: Georgia -8, over 31. QB Stetson Bennett accounted for four TDs, and the Bulldogs flexed their muscles on defense with three turnovers to cover with ease. The total went over with two Georgia TDs in the final 1:19 left in the second quarter.

6:10 p.m.: Adonai Mitchell wins the tug-o-war for the ball in the end zone and Georgia cashes in on the Max Duggan interception. The Bulldogs lead 38-7 with 26 seconds left until halftime. Georgia is -37½ on the live spread, total 72½.

6:09 p.m.: Throw in the towel.

6:04 p.m.: Kendall Milton bulldozes into the end zone and Georgia leads 31-7 late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs have TDs on four of their five possessions. This is a mismatch so far. And Georgia gets the ball to start the second half.

5:50 p.m.: Max Duggan was -190 to throw an interception.

5:49 p.m.: Max Duggan heaves it down field, but it’s intercepted by Georgia’s Javon Bullard and TCU bettors are slamming their fists into the table.

5:39 p.m.: Too easy for the Bulldogs. Georgia goes 92 yards in 11 plays capped by a Stetson Bennett TD run and leads 24-7 over TCU with 8:30 left in the second quarter. Georgia is -3000 on the live line (TCU +1200), spread -25½, total 68½.

5:33 p.m.: TCU’s pass rush isn’t getting close to Stetson Bennett. Brock Bowers is over 67½ receiving yards after that long catch down the sideline.

5:27 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Georgia 17, TCU 7. First-quarter winners: Georgia -3½, over 13½.

5:22 p.m.: Ladd McConkey is wide open after a busted coverage in the TCU secondary and snags the 37-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett. The Bulldogs are carving up the TCU defense. It’s 17-7 Georgia with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Georgia is -1400 on the live line (TCU +800), spread -20½, total 71½.

5:21 p.m.: Ladd McConkey over 36½ receiving yards is in.

5:15 p.m.: That’s a clutch response from TCU. Max Duggan scores on a keeper of his own and the Horned Frogs trail Georgia 10-7 with 4:45 left in the first quarter. That sends the quarter over the total of 13½. Georgia is -700 on the live line (TCU +475), spread -15½, total 67½.

5:11 p.m.: Derius Davis makes up for the fumble with a 60-yard reception for TCU. He’s way over 28½ receiving yards now.

5:05 p.m.: Georgia is kept out of the end zone after the fumble recovery but the field goal by Jack Podlesny gives the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead over TCU with 6:51 left in the first quarter. Georgia is -1400 on the live line (TCU +800), spread -21½, total 61½.

5:01 p.m.: Derius Davis is stripped and the Bulldogs recover at the TCU 33. The Horned Frogs are on the ropes already.

4:57 p.m.: Stetson Bennett was 18-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. That also sends him over 15½ rushing yards.

4:54 p.m.: Stetson Bennett keeps on the zone-read and goes 21 yards for a touchdown. Georgia leads TCU 7-0 early in the first quarter. Georgia is -1100 on the live line (TCU +650), spread -19½, total 64½.

4:48 p.m.: The Horned Frogs go three-and-out on the first possession as QB Max Duggan looked out of rhythm.

4:45 p.m.: We’re underway in Inglewood. Georgia closed -14 and -600 on the money line (TCU +450) and the total was 61½.

4:28 p.m.: Circa Sports also at Georgia -14 and both sportsbooks have the total at 61½.

4:25 p.m.: Georgia up to -14 at the Westgate SuperBook.

4:15 p.m.: The total is down to 62 at the Westgate SuperBook.

4:10 p.m.: More from BetMGM:

“TCU (opened +20000 to win the National Championship) represents a significant liability on the futures market. Georgia winning would be the best outcome for BetMGM.” – Christian Cipollini, Sports Trader, BetMGM

Notable bets

— $550,000 to win $500,000 on Georgia -12.5 (-110)

— $1,000 to win $150,000 on TCU +15000 to win National Championship (bet placed in October)

Most bet touchdown props

— Kenny McIntosh to score 1st touchdown (+650)

— Max Duggan to score anytime touchdown (+125)

Most bet player props

— Max Duggan over 33½ rushing yards (-115)

— Max Duggan over 1½ passing touchdowns (+105)

— Brock Bowers over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

— Max Duggan over 240½ passing yards (-115)

— Stetson Bennett over 275½ passing yards (-115)

4:06 p.m.: Update from BetMGM:

Updated national championship betting data with an hour until kickoff: – 68% of tickets are on TCU +13.5

– 58% of handle on Georgia -13.5 – 86% of tickets, 63% of handle on TCU ML – 65% of tickets, 64% of handle on the OVER — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2023

Don’t forget about this:

CALLED THEIR SHOT ON TCU? 👀 Back in October, one bettor placed $1,000 on TCU to win the national championship at +15000 😳 They would win $150,000 if the Horned Frogs can complete their Cinderella run 🐸 💰 pic.twitter.com/cYWz5vZNO3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2023

4:03 p.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

“From yesterday to 1 p.m. ET today, there were 25 five-figure spread or moneyline bets placed at Caesars Sportsbook. A remarkable 23 of them are on Georgia, including one Nevada bettor staking $220,000 on Georgia -13 (-110) and another Nevada bettor putting down $184,404.50 on Georgia ML -450 for a potential win of $40,978.75.”

87% of the money line bets are on TCU (+360) to win tonight 😲 pic.twitter.com/En3MzjEDFf — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023

Big bet:

Is Georgia a lock? A NV bettor just dropped $184,404.50 on Georgia ML (-450) 😳 pic.twitter.com/fne30kzKVJ — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023

3:40 p.m.: The outlook for today’s game:

— Texas Christian (+400) vs. Georgia (-13½, 62½, -500)

3:30 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this evening’s TCU-Georgia game:

Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -125), Georgia 38½.

Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+550), +3½ (+275), +7½ (+175), +17½ (-170); Georgia +3½ (-800), -3½ (-335), -7½ (-200), -17½ (+150).

Alternate totals: 69½ (over +190/under -220), 56½ (over -220/under +190).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -275/no +235); will there be a safety (yes +1200/no -3000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +200/no -240); longest TD 53½ yards.

TCU props: Max Duggan 20½ completions, longest completion 42½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes -190/no +170), 32½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 80½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes even/no -120); Taye Barber 32½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -120); Derius Davis 28½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -135).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 21½ completions (under -120), longest completion 46½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes even/no -120), 15½ rushing yards; Daijun Edwards 50½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Kenny McIntosh 65½ rushing yards, 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Brock Bowers 67½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -145/no +125); Arian Smith 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -330); Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 26½ receiving yards; Ladd McConkey 36½ receiving yards.

