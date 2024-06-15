Here’s what’s been happening at the World Series of Poker

Phil Ivey’s 11th career victory rightfully garnered most of the attention so far, but here’s what else is happening at the WSOP.

Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Phil Ivey competes during the final table of the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The opening 2½ weeks of the World Series of Poker chugged along at a slow boil with none of the early shenanigans seen in 2023.

Then Phil Ivey sent a lightning bolt through the Horseshoe Events Center on Thursday, and suddenly the WSOP is buzzing.

The superstar pro won the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship Six-Handed event for his 11th career bracelet, which are awarded for WSOP victories, and first since 2014. Ivey is now alone in second place on the all-time wins list behind Phil Hellmuth (17).

“I’m motivated. If I can play, I will. A lot of times I’m not in town,” Ivey told WSOP.com. “I keep showing up, playing, performing. I want to keep winning.”

While Ivey’s run rightfully garnered most of the attention so far, here’s what else is happening at the WSOP:

1. Five-timers club

Two of the most recognizable high-stakes professionals polished their Poker Hall of Fame resumes with their fifth career bracelet.

Scott Seiver outlasted 196 opponents over a grueling four days to win the $10,000 buy-in Omaha High-Low 8 or Better Championship on June 4. The $426,744 first prize pushed Seiver’s career live tournament earnings to more than $26 million, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

Seiver, 39, will be eligible for the hall of fame next year.

“Honestly, I’ve been one of the best in the world at cash games, heads-up No-limit tournaments, literally almost any form of poker there has been,” Seiver told WSOP.com. “And I just feel that it was important to let people know that I’m still here and doing this.”

Nick Schulman took down the $25,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em Eight-Handed event Tuesday for $1,667,842, his biggest-ever WSOP cash. He steamrolled the final table, eliminating five of his seven opponents to earn his first Hold’em bracelet.

Schulman has more than $8 million in WSOP career earnings and over $20 million in lifetime tournament winnings, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database. A highly regarded commentator for PokerGO in addition to his play at the tables, Schulman, 39, is eligible for the Poker Hall of Fame in 2025.

2. Shot taking

Darius Samual risked half of his bankroll to enter the $25,000 buy-in Heads-Up No-Limit Hold’em Championship. His gamble paid off when he won the whole darn thing.

The London-based businessman took home the $500,000 first prize and knocked off six top players en route to the bracelet, including runner-up Faraz Jaka, Russian phenom Artur Martirosian and heads-up specialist John Smith.

Samual entered the WSOP with less than $100,000 in live tournament cashes, according to the Hendon Mob Poker Database.

“I just play for fun and making some money,” Samual told WSOP.com. “I basically put 50 percent of my bankroll on one tournament. I really wanted to go for it, and this payout is like 95 percent of my poker money now. I took a shot! I think I was the only one who didn’t care about the bracelet, I only cared about the money.”

3. Looking ahead

Several notable tournaments are on the schedule this week, including the final starting flight Sunday of the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold’em event.

The $10,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E., one of the most prestigious mixed-game tournaments of the summer, begins Monday, and the field is expected to include many of the world’s top players.

The $1,000 buy-in Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship gets underway Tuesday with the first of two starting flights. Last year’s event drew a record 8,180 entrants.

Also, the $100,000 buy-in High Roller No-limit Hold’em begins Tuesday, followed by the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold’em on Friday.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.