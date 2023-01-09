BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia-TCU line, total move before kickoff
Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game action. Live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to the College Football Playoff national championship game.
No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia faces No. 3 Texas Christian at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
4:28 p.m.: Circa Sports also at Georgia -14 and both sportsbooks have the total at 61½.
4:25 p.m.: Georgia up to -14 at the Westgate SuperBook.
4:15 p.m.: The total is down to 62 at the Westgate SuperBook.
4:10 p.m.: More from BetMGM:
“TCU (opened +20000 to win the National Championship) represents a significant liability on the futures market. Georgia winning would be the best outcome for BetMGM.” – Christian Cipollini, Sports Trader, BetMGM
Notable bets
— $550,000 to win $500,000 on Georgia -12.5 (-110)
— $1,000 to win $150,000 on TCU +15000 to win National Championship (bet placed in October)
Most bet touchdown props
— Kenny McIntosh to score 1st touchdown (+650)
— Max Duggan to score anytime touchdown (+125)
Most bet player props
— Max Duggan over 33½ rushing yards (-115)
— Max Duggan over 1½ passing touchdowns (+105)
— Brock Bowers over 64½ receiving yards (-115)
— Max Duggan over 240½ passing yards (-115)
— Stetson Bennett over 275½ passing yards (-115)
4:06 p.m.: Update from BetMGM:
Updated national championship betting data with an hour until kickoff:
– 68% of tickets are on TCU +13.5
– 58% of handle on Georgia -13.5
– 86% of tickets, 63% of handle on TCU ML
– 65% of tickets, 64% of handle on the OVER
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2023
Don’t forget about this:
CALLED THEIR SHOT ON TCU? 👀
Back in October, one bettor placed $1,000 on TCU to win the national championship at +15000 😳
They would win $150,000 if the Horned Frogs can complete their Cinderella run 🐸 💰 pic.twitter.com/cYWz5vZNO3
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2023
4:03 p.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:
“From yesterday to 1 p.m. ET today, there were 25 five-figure spread or moneyline bets placed at Caesars Sportsbook. A remarkable 23 of them are on Georgia, including one Nevada bettor staking $220,000 on Georgia -13 (-110) and another Nevada bettor putting down $184,404.50 on Georgia ML -450 for a potential win of $40,978.75.”
87% of the money line bets are on TCU (+360) to win tonight 😲 pic.twitter.com/En3MzjEDFf
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023
Big bet:
Is Georgia a lock?
A NV bettor just dropped $184,404.50 on Georgia ML (-450) 😳 pic.twitter.com/fne30kzKVJ
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023
3:40 p.m.: The outlook for today’s game:
— Texas Christian (+400) vs. Georgia (-13½, 62½, -500)
3:30 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this evening’s TCU-Georgia game:
Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -125), Georgia 38½.
Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+550), +3½ (+275), +7½ (+175), +17½ (-170); Georgia +3½ (-800), -3½ (-335), -7½ (-200), -17½ (+150).
Alternate totals: 69½ (over +190/under -220), 56½ (over -220/under +190).
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -275/no +235); will there be a safety (yes +1200/no -3000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +200/no -240); longest TD 53½ yards.
TCU props: Max Duggan 20½ completions, longest completion 42½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes -190/no +170), 32½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 80½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes even/no -120); Taye Barber 32½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -120); Derius Davis 28½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -135).
Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 21½ completions (under -120), longest completion 46½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes even/no -120), 15½ rushing yards; Daijun Edwards 50½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Kenny McIntosh 65½ rushing yards, 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Brock Bowers 67½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -145/no +125); Arian Smith 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -330); Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 26½ receiving yards; Ladd McConkey 36½ receiving yards.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.