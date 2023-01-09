BAD BEATS BLOG: Georgia-TCU line, total move before kickoff

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game action. Live line movement, halftime bets and more.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

TCU fans walk to SoFi Stadium in the rain before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Georgia fans walk to SoFi Stadium in the rain before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Welcome to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia faces No. 3 Texas Christian at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

4:28 p.m.: Circa Sports also at Georgia -14 and both sportsbooks have the total at 61½.

4:25 p.m.: Georgia up to -14 at the Westgate SuperBook.

4:15 p.m.: The total is down to 62 at the Westgate SuperBook.

4:10 p.m.: More from BetMGM:

“TCU (opened +20000 to win the National Championship) represents a significant liability on the futures market. Georgia winning would be the best outcome for BetMGM.” – Christian Cipollini, Sports Trader, BetMGM

Notable bets

— $550,000 to win $500,000 on Georgia -12.5 (-110)

— $1,000 to win $150,000 on TCU +15000 to win National Championship (bet placed in October)

Most bet touchdown props

— Kenny McIntosh to score 1st touchdown (+650)

— Max Duggan to score anytime touchdown (+125)

Most bet player props

— Max Duggan over 33½ rushing yards (-115)

— Max Duggan over 1½ passing touchdowns (+105)

— Brock Bowers over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

— Max Duggan over 240½ passing yards (-115)

— Stetson Bennett over 275½ passing yards (-115)

4:06 p.m.: Update from BetMGM:

Updated national championship betting data with an hour until kickoff: – 68% of tickets are on TCU +13.5

– 58% of handle on Georgia -13.5 – 86% of tickets, 63% of handle on TCU ML – 65% of tickets, 64% of handle on the OVER — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2023

Don’t forget about this:

CALLED THEIR SHOT ON TCU? 👀 Back in October, one bettor placed $1,000 on TCU to win the national championship at +15000 😳 They would win $150,000 if the Horned Frogs can complete their Cinderella run 🐸 💰 pic.twitter.com/cYWz5vZNO3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 9, 2023

4:03 p.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

“From yesterday to 1 p.m. ET today, there were 25 five-figure spread or moneyline bets placed at Caesars Sportsbook. A remarkable 23 of them are on Georgia, including one Nevada bettor staking $220,000 on Georgia -13 (-110) and another Nevada bettor putting down $184,404.50 on Georgia ML -450 for a potential win of $40,978.75.”

87% of the money line bets are on TCU (+360) to win tonight 😲 pic.twitter.com/En3MzjEDFf — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023

Big bet:

Is Georgia a lock? A NV bettor just dropped $184,404.50 on Georgia ML (-450) 😳 pic.twitter.com/fne30kzKVJ — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 9, 2023

3:40 p.m.: The outlook for today’s game:

— Texas Christian (+400) vs. Georgia (-13½, 62½, -500)

3:30 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this evening’s TCU-Georgia game:

Team totals: TCU 24½ (under -125), Georgia 38½.

Alternate point spreads: TCU -3½ (+550), +3½ (+275), +7½ (+175), +17½ (-170); Georgia +3½ (-800), -3½ (-335), -7½ (-200), -17½ (+150).

Alternate totals: 69½ (over +190/under -220), 56½ (over -220/under +190).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -275/no +235); will there be a safety (yes +1200/no -3000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +200/no -240); longest TD 53½ yards.

TCU props: Max Duggan 20½ completions, longest completion 42½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes -190/no +170), 32½ rushing yards; Quentin Johnston 80½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes even/no -120); Taye Barber 32½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -120); Derius Davis 28½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -135).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 21½ completions (under -120), longest completion 46½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes even/no -120), 15½ rushing yards; Daijun Edwards 50½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Kenny McIntosh 65½ rushing yards, 31½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Brock Bowers 67½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -145/no +125); Arian Smith 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -330); Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 26½ receiving yards; Ladd McConkey 36½ receiving yards.

