Best bets for US Open tuneup at Palmetto Championship

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are the co-favorites at the Palmetto Championship, which will serve as the final tuneup for next week’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Harold Varner III looks to see where his chip shot landed on the 11th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Most of the world’s top golfers will take this week off to prepare for next week’s U.S. Open.

But world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and No. 8 Brooks Koepka will headline the field at this week’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in Gillisonville, South Carolina.

Koepka and Johnson, a South Carolina native who played at Coastal Carolina, are the 8-1 co-favorites at the Westgate sportsbook.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSIN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, is targeting longer shots as he tries to pick his second outright winner in three weeks.

Here are his best bets, with comments on each:

Harold Varner III, 35-1

“In the last nonmajor event held in South Carolina, Varner finished runner-up eight weeks ago at the RBC Heritage. Varner is always a top-end ball striker, but his putter can hold him back. Nevertheless, he has gained on the greens in five of his last seven starts.”

Ian Poulter, 35-1

“Poulter earned his spot in next week’s U.S. Open two weeks ago at Colonial, where a third-place finish got him into the world’s top 60.

“While Torrey Pines will not suit his game necessarily, this course just might. Over the course of his career, Poulter has 17 finishes of top 10 or better the week before a major.”

Luke List, 50-1

“List is not particularly good with the flat stick, but he has been hitting the ball beautifully of late.”

Richy Werenski, 60-1

“Werenski is excellent with the flat stick when putting on fast Bermuda greens, which the field will see this week.”

J.T. Poston, 83-1

“Poston wrapped up his qualifying spot for next week’s U.S. Open on Monday in Columbus, Ohio. He is from the Carolinas and has course knowledge at Congaree.”

Vincent Whaley, 80-1

“Whaley has made nine straight cuts dating back to Pebble Beach in February. He ranks seventh in this week’s field for overall strokes gained over the last 24 rounds.”

Camilo Villegas, 125-1

“Villegas has four finishes of top 25 or better in his last seven starts. The short game has been solid all around, but he has been struggling a bit off the tee. The wider fairways with substantial rollout should mitigate that recent disadvantage.”

Patrick Rodgers, 110-1

“Rodgers wrapped up his spot in the U.S. Open on Monday qualifying out of the Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida, and finished three shots clear of the field. He is a big hitter off the tee and should embrace the wider fairways at Congaree.”

