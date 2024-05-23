87°F
Bettor is 3 Mavericks wins away from turning $50 parlay into $99K

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates a score against the Minnesota Timberwolves d ...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates a score against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 12:28 pm
 

A bettor placed a $50 three-leg futures parlay five months ago at Caesars Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas that pays $98,750.

The gambler is now three Mavericks wins away from cashing the ticket.

The bettor, who placed the wager Dec. 29, hit the first two legs of the parlay on a Michigan over Washington college football national championship exacta at +550 and a Chiefs over 49ers Super Bowl exacta at 18-1 odds.

The third leg is on Dallas to win the Western Conference at 15-1. The Mavericks beat the Timberwolves 108-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday. Dallas is now -170 favorites at Caesars to win the series.

Minnesota, a +140 series underdog, is a 5-point home favorite Friday in Game 2.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

