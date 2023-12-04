Bettor makes $110K wager on Bengals-Jaguars Monday night game

The Jaguars are consensus 10-point favorites over the Bengals, and the consensus total is 40 for the “Monday Night Football” game at Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jaguars have the NFL’s best record against the spread at 8-3.

A big bettor at Caesars Sportsbook is banking on Jacksonville to improve that mark at home against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

The bettor wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Jaguars -8½ over Cincinnati. Jacksonville is up to a consensus 10-point favorite over the Bengals, and the consensus total is 40.

Jake Browning will make his second career start in place of injured quarterback Joe Burrow for Cincinnati, which has lost and failed to cover three straight games.

“Nobody wants to touch the Bengals at this point,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We’re going to be Bengals fans for the rest of the year.

“There are certain teams I confidently can say we’re going to be fans of, whether it’s the Panthers, Cardinals, Jets, Giants, Patriots or the Bengals. Teams struggling with quarterback issues are almost guaranteed teams we will need for the rest of the season on a week-to-week basis.”

The consensus total dropped after opening at 41½. Kornegay said the SuperBook took sharp money on the game to go under 40½, and it dropped to 38 before ticking back up.

The Jaguars (8-3, 8-3 ATS, 5-6 over/under) have gone under in three of their past four games, including last week’s 24-21 win at Houston.

The Bengals (5-6, 4-6-1 ATS, 5-6 over/under) went under in last week’s 16-10 home loss to the Steelers.

Jacksonville has won and covered two straight and seven of eight.

