53°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Bettor makes $110K wager on Bengals-Jaguars Monday night game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 6:05 am
 
Updated December 4, 2023 - 8:18 am
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Ju ...
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) after taking a handoff and rushing for yardage during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Jaguars have the NFL’s best record against the spread at 8-3.

A big bettor at Caesars Sportsbook is banking on Jacksonville to improve that mark at home against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

The bettor wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Jaguars -8½ over Cincinnati. Jacksonville is up to a consensus 10-point favorite over the Bengals, and the consensus total is 40.

Jake Browning will make his second career start in place of injured quarterback Joe Burrow for Cincinnati, which has lost and failed to cover three straight games.

“Nobody wants to touch the Bengals at this point,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We’re going to be Bengals fans for the rest of the year.

“There are certain teams I confidently can say we’re going to be fans of, whether it’s the Panthers, Cardinals, Jets, Giants, Patriots or the Bengals. Teams struggling with quarterback issues are almost guaranteed teams we will need for the rest of the season on a week-to-week basis.”

The consensus total dropped after opening at 41½. Kornegay said the SuperBook took sharp money on the game to go under 40½, and it dropped to 38 before ticking back up.

The Jaguars (8-3, 8-3 ATS, 5-6 over/under) have gone under in three of their past four games, including last week’s 24-21 win at Houston.

The Bengals (5-6, 4-6-1 ATS, 5-6 over/under) went under in last week’s 16-10 home loss to the Steelers.

Jacksonville has won and covered two straight and seven of eight.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
4
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Why DeSantis will win Iowa
VICTOR JOECKS: Why DeSantis will win Iowa
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and the Eagles offense lines up against the San Fra ...
NFL betting trends — Week 13: Edge for 49ers-Eagles
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Thursday NFL betting: Another Dallas home demolition?
Thursday NFL betting: Another Dallas home demolition?
Bettors try to buck NFL prime-time under trend on Bengals-Ravens
Bettors try to buck NFL prime-time under trend on Bengals-Ravens
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Bettors thankful for favorites, beat books on fruitful NFL weekend
Major wagers move line on Jets-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ game
Major wagers move line on Jets-Chargers ‘Monday Night Football’ game
Sharp bettors back side, total in Raiders-Dolphins matchup
Sharp bettors back side, total in Raiders-Dolphins matchup
Bettor needs side in Chiefs-Eagles game to hit parlay for $1.6M
Bettor needs side in Chiefs-Eagles game to hit parlay for $1.6M