Bettor needs World Series winner to cash $600 parlay that pays $742K

A DraftKings sportsbook bettor hit the first three legs of a parlay and now needs their World Series champion pick to cash the ticket, a 1,237-to-1 long shot.

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton holds up the MVP trophy after Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. The Yankees won 5-2 to advance to the World Series. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A bettor at DraftKings sportsbook wagered $600 on a four-leg futures parlay to win $742,500 back in March.

The gambler from New York hit the first three legs. He now needs the Yankees to win the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers to cash the ticket, a 1,237-to-1 long shot.

The first three legs were the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup at +650 odds, Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters at 4-1 and Carlos Alcaraz to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title at +175.

The bettor got the Yankees at 11-1.

The Dodgers are -128 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win the World Series and the Yankees are +118.

The gambler has a cash out offer of $329,432.17 from DraftKings, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.

The Panthers made the bettor sweat in their second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final after losing to the Golden Knights in 2023. Florida took a 3-0 series lead over Edmonton before the Oilers won the next three games to force a Game 7. The Panthers then beat the Oilers 2-1 on June 24 to clinch the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship.

Scheffler was the favorite to win the Masters and won by four strokes, slipping on his second green jacket in three years. The only sweat for the bettor was the fact that Scheffler said he would leave the tournament if his wife, Meredith, went into labor. But the couple’s baby boy didn’t arrive until May 8, almost a month after the Masters ended April 14.

Alcaraz cruised past Novak Djokovic in straight sets (6-2, 6-2, 7-6) to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title in July.

New York beat the Kansas City Royals in four games in the American League Division Series and eliminated the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the AL Championship Series.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.