Bettor places $1.5M wager on Game 3 of NBA Finals despite key injury

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ...
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic during Game 1 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
A dealer deals poker at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Rachel A ...
Part-time pro grabs $614K at BetMGM Poker Championship
Hideki Matsuyama, left, and Collin Morikawa shake hands on the 18th green after finishing the f ...
Best bets from golf experts for 2024 U.S. Open
Wyndham Clark celebrates with his caddie after winning after the U.S. Open golf tournament at L ...
Who are the 5 biggest long-shot winners in U.S. Open history?
Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after putting on the 16th green during the final round of the ...
Scheffler’s odds never shorter, Tiger’s never longer for U.S. Open
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 11:24 am
 
Updated June 12, 2024 - 11:46 am

The Dallas Mavericks are in desperation mode after falling behind 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics might be missing center Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday’s Game 3.

That didn’t stop a gambler at the Hard Rock sportsbook from betting $1.5 million on Boston to win on the road and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

The book, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, posted the wager on X (@HardRockBet). The bet on the Celtics is on the money line at +105, meaning the gambler will profit $1,575,000 if Boston wins.

The Mavericks opened as 1½-point favorites. The line climbed to 2½ on Tuesday after Porzingis was listed as questionable with what the team called a “rare injury” to his left leg.

The Celtics are now +125 on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook.

No NBA team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

