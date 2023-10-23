Bettor places $220K wager on Vikings-49ers Monday night game

The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season last week, but bettors are banking on them to bounce back with a win and cover at Minnesota on “Monday Night Football.”

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor wagered $220,000 to win $200,000 on the Niners -6½ over the Vikings. The line was San Francisco -7 (even) at Caesars and the Westgate SuperBook on Sunday night and -6½ (-120) at Circa Sports.

“We need the Vikings +6½,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

After bettors lost on a Sunday in which five underdogs won outright, including the Patriots (+7½) over the Bills, Mucklow expects gamblers to load up on San Francisco, which is the Super Bowl favorite at 4-1.

“After some of those results, they’re a get-out-of-jail-free card,” Mucklow said. “People will gravitate to the Niners.”

The Vikings (2-4, 2-3-1 ATS, 1-5 over-under) have won two of their last three games after an 0-3 start. They beat the Bears 19-13 last week, covering as 3-point favorites. But they’ve lost and failed to cover all three home games this season against the Chiefs, Chargers and Buccaneers.

Minnesota has gone under in its last four games and five of six this season.

The Niners (5-1, 4-1-1 ATS, 3-2-1 over-under) won their first five games by an average of 19.8 points while going 4-1-1 ATS. They lost 19-17 to the Browns as 9½-point favorites when Jake Moody’s 41-yard field goal try went wide right with nine seconds left.

The Vikings have lost the last two meetings with the 49ers but have won the last six meetings in Minnesota.

San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel is out, and left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful for the game. Running back Christian McCaffrey is questionable but expected to play.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.