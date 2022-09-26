93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Betting

Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 12:02 pm
 
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco ...
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFL football game Sunday, Sep 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Illinois bettor Marco Piemonte won almost $3 million Sunday night after hitting a $65,000 six-team football parlay at PointsBet, the sportsbook confirmed Monday.

Piemonte, a car dealer from Elmhurst, needed the Broncos to cover as 1½-point home underdogs to the 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” to cash the ticket. Denver trailed throughout the ugly defensive struggle before Melvin Gordon scored on a 1-yard run with 4:10 left to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive en route to an 11-10 win.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception with 2:06 left and running back Jeff Wilson lost a fumble with 1:15 remaining to seal the fate of the 49ers and Piemonte, whose Twitter handle is @Marco_Parlay.

Piemonte, general manager of his late father Al Piemonte’s five car dealerships in the Chicago area, would’ve won $5.6 million had Arkansas covered as a 2-point underdog in its 23-21 loss to Texas A&M.

But he had to settle for a push — which made his wager a five-team parlay and lowered the odds from 87-1 to 44½-1 — when Razorbacks kicker Cam Little missed a potential winning 42-yard field goal try with 1:30 left that hit the top of the right upright.

The other legs on the parlay, which netted Piemonte $2,894,632.75, were Minnesota on the money line (-145) over Michigan State; the Colts ML (+200) over the Chiefs; the Jaguars ML (+140) over the Chargers; and the Packers +1½ (-107) over the Buccaneers.

Minnesota cruised to a 34-7 win Saturday over Michigan State.

Indianapolis trailed the entire second half Sunday until Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for a 12-yard TD pass with 24 seconds left to lift the Colts to a 20-17 win over Kansas City.

Piemonte didn’t break a sweat in the afternoon as Jacksonville dominated Los Angeles in a 38-10 rout and barely broke a sweat in Green Bay’s 14-12 win over Tampa Bay.

The Bucs trailed throughout and pulled within two on Tom Brady’s TD pass to Russell Gage with 14 seconds left. But his two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

With one leg left, Piemonte could’ve cashed out at $1.6 million. But he let it ride and it paid off as he pocketed an extra $1.3 million.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO
2 poker pros accused of cheating suspended by PokerGO
2
Rifle-wielding backyard lurker shot dead by police, officials say
Rifle-wielding backyard lurker shot dead by police, officials say
3
CARTOONS: But it’s only second-degree murderers who’ll be going free
CARTOONS: But it’s only second-degree murderers who’ll be going free
4
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
Man killed by police, officer injured during Henderson shooting
5
Dolphin dies at Mirage, Secret Garden temporarily closed
Dolphin dies at Mirage, Secret Garden temporarily closed
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) hits Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during t ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 3
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes (@chipchirimbes) analyzes every NFL Week 3 Sunday and Monday game, with trends and final scores.