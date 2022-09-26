Bettor wins almost $3M on football parlay

Illinois bettor Marco Piemonte won almost $3 million Sunday night after hitting a $65,000 six-team football parlay at PointsBet, the sportsbook confirmed Monday.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFL football game Sunday, Sep 25, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Illinois bettor Marco Piemonte won almost $3 million Sunday night after hitting a $65,000 six-team football parlay at PointsBet, the sportsbook confirmed Monday.

Piemonte, a car dealer from Elmhurst, needed the Broncos to cover as 1½-point home underdogs to the 49ers on “Sunday Night Football” to cash the ticket. Denver trailed throughout the ugly defensive struggle before Melvin Gordon scored on a 1-yard run with 4:10 left to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive en route to an 11-10 win.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception with 2:06 left and running back Jeff Wilson lost a fumble with 1:15 remaining to seal the fate of the 49ers and Piemonte, whose Twitter handle is @Marco_Parlay.

Piemonte, general manager of his late father Al Piemonte’s five car dealerships in the Chicago area, would’ve won $5.6 million had Arkansas covered as a 2-point underdog in its 23-21 loss to Texas A&M.

But he had to settle for a push — which made his wager a five-team parlay and lowered the odds from 87-1 to 44½-1 — when Razorbacks kicker Cam Little missed a potential winning 42-yard field goal try with 1:30 left that hit the top of the right upright.

The other legs on the parlay, which netted Piemonte $2,894,632.75, were Minnesota on the money line (-145) over Michigan State; the Colts ML (+200) over the Chiefs; the Jaguars ML (+140) over the Chargers; and the Packers +1½ (-107) over the Buccaneers.

Minnesota cruised to a 34-7 win Saturday over Michigan State.

Indianapolis trailed the entire second half Sunday until Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for a 12-yard TD pass with 24 seconds left to lift the Colts to a 20-17 win over Kansas City.

Piemonte didn’t break a sweat in the afternoon as Jacksonville dominated Los Angeles in a 38-10 rout and barely broke a sweat in Green Bay’s 14-12 win over Tampa Bay.

The Bucs trailed throughout and pulled within two on Tom Brady’s TD pass to Russell Gage with 14 seconds left. But his two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

With one leg left, Piemonte could’ve cashed out at $1.6 million. But he let it ride and it paid off as he pocketed an extra $1.3 million.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.