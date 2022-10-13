Bettors lean to 1 side in ugly Commanders-Bears ‘TNF’ game

The Washington Commanders are 1-point favorites over the Chicago Bears at several Las Vegas sportsbooks for “Thursday Night Football.”

Bettors aren’t showing much appetite for the “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears.

Washington was a 1-point favorite at several Las Vegas sportsbooks on Thursday afternoon, including Boyd Gaming, Circa Sports and the Westgate SuperBook. Station Casinos and William Hill sportsbook had the game as pick ’em.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the ticket count was 2-to-1 in favor of the Bears.

“Really small decision so far. We need the Commanders for a little bit,” Esposito said via text message. “Not exactly the most exciting Thursday night game. However, after a touchdown-less game last Thursday, I’m betting on a TD tonight.”

The Commanders are 1-4, and the Bears are 2-3. In last Thursday’s game, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 12-9 in overtime with no touchdowns scored.

The consensus total for Commanders-Bears is 38. Esposito said he took five-figure bets on both sides.

“We’re starting to see some over money show,” he said.

No Touchdowns for #TNF is currently +5000, for those that might be interested 🏈 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 13, 2022

The Bears are attracting 70.6 percent of the spread tickets at Caesars Sportsbook and 59.9 percent of the handle.

Chicago has seen 63 percent of the spread bets and 72 percent of the handle at BetMGM. It’s a slightly different outlook on the money line, as the Bears have 59 percent of the tickets and the Commanders have 54 percent of that handle.

The most-bet props at BetMGM are Commanders running back Brian Robinson to score the first touchdown (+750), Robinson to score a touchdown at any time (+180) and Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel over 4½ receptions (-120).

