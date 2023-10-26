Bettors put $100K, $86K on Bills-Bucs money line, $55K on side, total

The Buffalo Bills are heavy favorites on “Thursday Night Football” against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite failing to cover three games in a row.

Thursday Night Football pits the Buccaneers against the Bills in an interconference matchup. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets tripped up while running by New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

The Bills have lost two of their last three games to the Patriots and Jaguars and barely beat the Giants thanks to two stops at the 1-yard line.

But big bettors at Caesars Sportsbook are banking on Buffalo to get back on track Thursday at home against the Buccaneers.

Caesars took money-line bets on the Bills of $100,050 to win $23,267 (-430) and $85,896 to win $18,878 (-455). The book also took a $55,000 wager Wednesday on Buffalo -8½.

The Bills, looking to snap a three-game skid against the spread, are now consensus 9½-point favorites over Tampa Bay. Circa Sports is at Buffalo -10 (-105), and Station Casinos is at Buffalo -9.

The consensus total is 43½ after Caesars took a $55,000 bet over 42. Prime-time unders are 16-7 this season, and Tampa Bay is on an 8-2 under run on the road.

“The public will be all over the Bills. We’re going to need Tampa to cover, or even better get the straight-up win,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “You look at the results in the last couple weeks, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”

The Bills (4-3, 3-4 ATS, 3-4 over/under) lost outright as 8½-point favorites Sunday at New England, 29-25. That marked Buffalo’s third straight defeat ATS, with the only straight-up victory involving a last-minute goal-line stand to hold off the New York Giants 14-9 as 15½-point favorites Oct. 15.

“The Bills could easily have lost three in a row,” Pullen said. “But as shaky as they have looked, the public trusts them more than Tampa.

“Tampa has a good defense, but they have quarterback issues with Baker Mayfield. He’ll play, but he’s not 100 percent.”

The Buccaneers (3-3, 3-3 ATS, 1-5 over/under) are coming off a 16-13 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons as 3-point favorites. Tampa Bay did score outright upsets in its two road games so far this season, at Minnesota in the season opener and at New Orleans on Oct. 1.

Mayfield is questionable with a knee injury but is expected to play.

“We opened the game 8 and it’s at 9 now,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s a little bit of a product not knowing if Baker Mayfield was going to play or not.”

At Station Casinos, 60 percent of the tickets are on the Bills, and the money favors Buffalo by a 2½-1 margin.

“It’s not a big decision right now,” Esposito said. “But we’re clearly Bucs fans.”

