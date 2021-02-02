Biggest bets placed on Super Bowl — FULL LIST

All the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed at Las Vegas sportsbooks for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl brings the biggest wagers of the year.

Here are all the six-figure or higher bets confirmed to have been placed at Las Vegas sportsbooks for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida (in order of bet size):

— $2.3 million to win $2 million on Buccaneers +3½ (-115) (BetMGM, Jan. 28)

— $520,000 to win $433,333 on Chiefs -3 (-120) (William Hill, Feb. 1)

— $180,000 to win $100,000 on Chiefs -180 money line (BetMGM, Jan. 25)

— $120,000 to win $100,000 on Chiefs -3 (-120) (William Hill, Jan. 25)

— $115,000 to win $100,000 on Chiefs -3½ (-115) (BetMGM, Jan. 25)

— $110,000 to win $100,000 on Chiefs -3½ (-110) (BetMGM, Jan. 25)

— $100,000 to win $60,606 on Chiefs -165 ML (William Hill, Jan. 31)

