Bowl betting trends: Air Force has edge in Armed Forces Bowl

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs the ball against UNLV Rebels during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @thegoldsheet on Twitter.

Thursday

Air Force vs. Baylor (-3½, 57½): The Falcons have won and covered three straight bowl games, including last season. Air Force is 7-4-1 as an underdog since 2018. The Bears won the Sugar Bowl last season and are 4-1 straight up and against the spread in their last five bowl appearances. Baylor is 1-3 its last four as a favorite. Edge: Air Force.

Friday

Houston (-7, 57) vs. Louisiana: The Cougars are 1-1 SU and ATS in their past two bowls. Houston covered four of its past five away from home but is 1-7 as a favorite this season. The over is 9-2-1 in Houston’s games this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns won three straight bowl games, going 2-1 ATS. Edge: Over and slight to Louisiana.

Wake Forest (-1, 58½) vs. Missouri: The Demon Deacons are 4-2 SU and 3-2-1 ATS in bowls the past six years. Wake Forest is 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS its last six nonconference games. The Tigers lost outright in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl but did cover. Missouri is 8-3 in its last 11 as an underdog. Edge: Slight to Wake Forest.

Saturday

Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (-6½, 49): The Blue Raiders won and covered last year’s Bahamas Bowl, their first bowl appearance since 2018. The Aztecs have won and covered their last two bowl trips. San Diego State is 1-8-1 as a favorite since last season, while the Blue Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six nonconference games. Edge: Middle Tennessee.

Monday

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (-3½, 48½): This is the first bowl for the Aggies since 2017. New Mexico State closed 5-1 SU and ATS, while the over covered the final four games. The Falcons are 0-4 as favorites the past two seasons, and the over cashed in all four of Bowling Green’s nonconference games this season. Edge: New Mexico State and over.

Tuesday

Georgia Southern (-3½, 67½) vs. Buffalo: The Eagles are in their first bowl since 2020 and are 2-0 as a favorite this season. The Bulls closed with four straight spread losses after a 5-0-1 ATS streak. Buffalo is 3-0 as an underdog, while four of its last five games went over the total. Edge: Slight to Buffalo and over.

Utah State vs. Memphis (-7½, 60½): The Aggies are 1-3 ATS against nonconference foes, though they have gone 9-5 as an underdog since last season. The Tigers have covered three of their past four away from home but are 3-6 in their last nine as favorites. The under has cashed in three straight Memphis games after going 8-1 to the over. Edge: Slight to Utah State.

East Carolina (-7, 62) vs. Coastal Carolina: This is the Pirates’ first bowl game since 2014. East Carolina is on a 15-8 ATS uptick since last season. The Chanticleers are 1-1 SU and 0-2 ATS their last two years in bowl games. Coastal Carolina dropped their last three and six of eight ATS and are on a 5-13 ATS skid. Edge: East Carolina.

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (-3½, 43): The Cowboys are 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS their past six bowls. Oklahoma State finished 1-4 SU and ATS after a 17-5 spread uptick prior and saw its past five games go under. The Badgers are 5-10 ATS since last season. Edge: Slight to under.

Wednesday

Central Florida vs. Duke (-3, 62½): The Golden Knights didn’t cover their final three games and are 12-14 ATS since last season. The Blue Devils are making their first bowl appearance since 2018 and were 8-4 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Duke.

Kansas vs. Arkansas (-3, 68½): The Jayhawks are making their first bowl appearance since 2008. Kansas lost six of seven SU and was 1-4 ATS its final five games of the regular season after a 9-0-1 spread run. The over covered in five of Kansas’ final six games. The Razorbacks are 1-3 as favorites, while the over is on a 9-3 run in Arkansas games. Edge: Over and slight to Kansas.

North Carolina vs. Oregon (-14½, 73): The Tar Heels are 1-2 SU and ATS in bowls since 2019. They dropped three straight, four of five and five of seven ATS to end the season. North Carolina is 10-15 ATS the past two seasons but is 3-1 as an underdog. The Ducks have lost and failed to cover bowls the past two seasons. Oregon finished on a 6-2 ATS run. Edge: Oregon.

Mississippi (-3½, 69½) vs. Texas Tech: The Rebels are 1-1 SU and ATS their past two bowls. They closed the season 2-6-1 ATS and lost the final three games SU and ATS. Ole Miss is 3-6-1 as a favorite since last season.The Red Raiders covered their last three and went 8-4 ATS this season. Edge: Slight to Texas Tech and over.