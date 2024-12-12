Caesars bettor makes $110K wager on Rams-49ers game Thursday

The 49ers are consensus 2½-point home favorites (-120) over the Rams on “Thursday Night Football.” The consensus total is 48½.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Rams have won and covered their past two games after Sunday’s 44-42 shootout win over the Bills.

A Caesars Sportsbook gambler is betting big on Los Angeles to cover its third consecutive game on “Thursday Night Football” at San Francisco.

The bettor wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Rams +3 over the 49ers.

San Francisco is now a consensus 2½-point favorite (-120) over LA, with the South Point sportsbook at -2½ (-110).

The consensus total is 48½.

Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said sharp bettors also took the Rams +3 and under 49.

“Ticket count slightly favors the 49ers and over, though,” Sherman said.

The ticket count at BetMGM and Station Sports slightly favors the Rams, but the money clearly favors the Niners at both books.

“We opened the game 2½. It was pushed up to 3 and we saw a little bit of sharp action on the Rams at +3, but overall the public is really on the Niners as far as money goes,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’ve taken several large bets on the Niners, on both the money line and point spread.”

The 49ers (6-7, 5-8 ATS) are -155 on the money line at Station Sports, while the Rams (7-6, 6-7 ATS) are +135.

The total is 49 at Station Sports, where 75 percent of the tickets are on the over.

Both teams have a 7-6 over-under record after going over Sunday, when San Francisco snapped a three-game losing streak with a 38-13 win and cover over the Bears.

The 49ers won nine of 10 meetings with their NFC West rivals before the Rams won the last two, including a 27-24 comeback win over San Francisco in September in which LA erased a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit.

It’s a pivotal game in the NFC West, where the 49ers trail division leader Seattle (8-5) by two games and the Rams trail the Seahawks by one game. Seattle is a 2½-point home underdog to Green Bay on “Sunday Night Football.”

Pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw said he favors the 49ers in this one.

“The 49ers blew the game earlier in the year at the Rams. I think they’ll avenge that game,” Whitelaw said. “I do favor the 49ers. I’m hoping (defensive end Nick) Bosa plays tonight. Even though the Rams are getting a lot healthier, they are now going on the road.

“Granted, the Rams don’t have to travel that far, but I do favor betting on the home team in the short week. The home team does a lot better in these Thursday games.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.