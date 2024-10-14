Caesars bettor wagers $110K on Bills-Jets Monday night game

The Bills and Jets have each lost and failed to cover their past two games. A Caesars Sportsbook gambler is betting big that one team will lose its third straight.

New York Jets' Breece Hall (20), left, runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

The Bills have lost and failed to cover their last two games at Houston and Baltimore.

A Caesars Sportsbook gambler is betting big that Buffalo will lose its third consecutive road game at the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

The bettor wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Jets +2½. The consensus line was down to Bills -1 on Sunday night, with the line 1½ at the South Point and Station Sports.

“The number has come down from 3 to 1½,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Bills are banged up. We’re seeing a lot of Jets money with the coaching change. We’re going to be Bills fans.”

New York (2-3, 2-3 ATS) is playing its first game since coach Robert Saleh was fired following its 23-17 loss to the Vikings in London.

Handicappers “Dr. Alan” Dumond and Doug Fitz both made the Jets their best bet this week in the Review-Journal.

“The Jets’ offense has struggled, and the firing of Saleh should light a fire and open up the offense. Teams are on an 18-11 ATS run the next game after their head coach is fired,” said Fitz (Systemplays.com), who leads the RJ NFL Challenge with a 20-9 ATS record. “It is a reasonable assumption that the fired head coach had lost control of the team or they didn’t like playing for him, maybe both.

“The added bonus of the Jets being a home ’dog can certainly help the motivation to play hard for the new head coach.”

Dumond, 18-9-2 ATS in the Westgate SuperContest Gold, noted that the Raiders rolled past the Giants 30-6 last season in their first game after coach Josh McDaniels was fired and replaced by Antonio Pierce.

“We often see that NFL teams get a huge boost of positive energy and are very motivated to win their first game after their head coach is fired during the season to prove that it was their departed coach’s fault for their poor performance,” he said. “This is also an extremely important game for the Jets to even their record at 3-3 and tie the Bills for first place in the AFC East.

“On the flip side, the Bills are dealing with a lot of injuries on defense, and this is their third road game in a row.”

New York has covered three of the past four meetings with Buffalo (3-2, 2-3 ATS), which is on a 2-7 spread slide on the road.

The consensus total is 41.

The Bills are on a 10-5 under run, and their past five meetings with the Jets have gone under.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.