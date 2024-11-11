Caesars bettor wagers $110K on ‘Monday Night Football’; WR uncertain

The Los Angeles Rams are consensus 2½-point home favorites over the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.” The consensus total is 49.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Rams have won three games in a row while welcoming back star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

The Dolphins have lost three straight and might be without star wideout Tyreek Hill on “Monday Night Football” at Los Angeles.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor wagered $110,000 on the Rams -1, and the consensus line climbed to 2½ on Sunday night.

The consensus total is 49 but had dipped to 48½ on Sunday night at the Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports.

Hill didn’t practice Friday or Saturday because of a wrist injury, and he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

“The main reason why the total dropped and the line went up is the fact that Tyreek Hill might not play. He has definitely impacted that game dramatically,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “There’s a real chance he doesn’t play. If he doesn’t, I think this game goes up to 3.”

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw bet on the Rams -2 last week before the number dipped to 1 and then shot back up.

“The Rams are getting healthy, and they’re a different team with the two receivers back,” Whitelaw said. “Miami’s season is basically over. These two teams are going in different directions.”

Miami is 2-6 straight-up and against the spread.

The Rams are 4-4 and have covered their last two games.

“We’re going to need the Dolphins,” Esposito said. “We saw a little early two-way action and actually saw that number come down a bit. But with the uncertainty on Tyreek, we saw a little bit of sharp play come in on the Rams at -1½ and we’ve adjusted it up to 2½.”

SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said his book took some sharp play on Miami early in the week before Hill landed on the injury report.

“It’s pretty balanced right now,” Kornegay said of the action on the game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.