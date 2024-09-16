81°F
Caesars Sportsbook bettor turns $3 into $11K on NFL parlay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
September 16, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 

The vast majority of bettors lost Sunday when six NFL underdogs won outright.

But it was a glorious day for a Caesars Sportsbook bettor who turned $3 into $10,976 after hitting a nine-team NFL money-line parlay.

The bettor correctly called all six outright upsets and threw in three favorites for good measure.

“This person’s Nostradamus,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

Here are the nine legs of the parlay, which cashed at odds of 3,658-1:

— Raiders (+345), beat Ravens 26-23.

— Buccaneers (+300), beat Lions 20-16.

— Saints (+228), beat Cowboys 44-19.

— Vikings (+185), beat 49ers 23-17.

— Browns (+143), beat Jaguars 18-13.

— Packers (+118), beat Colts 16-10.

— Commanders (-120), beat Giants 21-18.

— Seahawks (-170), beat Patriots 23-20 in overtime.

— Chargers (-235), beat Panthers 26-3.

Besides the Raiders, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter at Baltimore, two of the closest calls were on favorites.

Seattle tied New England on Jason Myers’ 38-yard field goal with 55 seconds left in regulation, then won on his 31-yarder in overtime.

Washington tied New York on Austin Seibert’s 33-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter and won on his 30-yard field goal as time expired. Seibert kicked a franchise-record seven field goals.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com.

