Caesars sportsbook folds into William Hill with new app

The separate Caesars Entertainment sportsbook operation is no more, now falling under the umbrella of William Hill.

A new Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app was introduced last week. Existing Caesars customers were directed to download the app, which offers the same betting options and lines as William Hill.

William Hill is operating Caesars sportsbooks under a joint venture agreement. Caesars plans to buy William Hill for $3.7 billion, but the deal is still pending approval from regulators.

The previous Caesars sportsbook and app was an independent operation with its own betting offerings and lines. It was discontinued Nov. 16.

The new arrangement leaves Las Vegans with essentially nine sports betting apps to choose from — BetMGM, Boyd Gaming, Circa Sports, the Golden Nugget, the South Point, Station Casinos, the Westgate, William Hill (its flagship app and the Caesars-branded one) and the Wynn.

The number was 12 a few months ago, but William Hill took over operations for Caesars and CG Technology, and Treasure Island discontinued its sports betting app.

Existing Caesars customers received emails last week informing them of the change. They received instructions on how to download the new app, and their account balances were moved over.

Any existing futures bets in the old Caesars app still stand, and any winnings will be added to the new Caesars account.

Caesars customers who already have William Hill accounts can continue to use each one, but the software and offerings are the same for both apps.

Caesars customers having problems with the account transfer can email customersupport@williamhill.us or call 855-754-1200.

