CG bettor also hits $100 10-team NFL parlay for $80K

It appears the same CG Technology bettor also hit a nine-team parlay for $75,000 that included two bad beats. The first nine legs were the same on both tickets.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Atlanta Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus (17) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

What can be better than winning a $200 nine-team NFL parlay for $75,000 that included two candidates for bad beat of the year?

How about hitting a $100 10-team parlay that paid $80,000 and also included the improbable covers Sunday by the Eagles (-4½) and Falcons-49ers Over 47½.

It appears the same CG Technology bettor hit both parlays. CG Technology sportsbook director Tony DiTommaso couldn’t confirm that Monday, but he said it was likely because the two parlays had the same nine legs, with the Bills (+1½) added to the 10-teamer.

Philadelphia and Atlanta each returned fumbled laterals on the final play of their games to reward their stunned backers.

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham scored on a 47-yard return to give Philadelphia a 37-27 win and cover. Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus recovered a fumble in the end zone to push the number over the total in Atlanta’s 29-22 victory at San Francisco for the final leg of the nine-team parlay.

The other seven legs were the Chiefs (-9½), Patriots (-9½), Texans (+2½), Falcons (+10½), Vikings (-2½) and Vikings-Chargers Over 44½, and the Seahawks-Panthers Over 48½.

The 10-teamer came down to “Sunday Night Football.” Buffalo trailed 10-7 in the fourth quarter before rallying for a 17-10 win at Pittsburgh. Josh Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft with 7:55 left and the Bills ended the Steelers’ final two possessions with interceptions.

The victory capped an astonishing day for the lucky Las Vegas bettor who apparently turned $300 into $155,000.

Last Men Standing

Only two entries remain from a field of 6,492 in Station Casinos’ $25-entry Last Man Standing pro football contest. There were three entries left entering Week 15 of the NFL season, but one entry lost on the Rams (-1½), who were whipped 44-21 by the Cowboys.

The last two entries standing, who have each picked an NFL winner ATS in 15 consecutive weeks, selected the Ravens (-14½) and the Buccaneers (-3½). Baltimore beat the New York Jets 42-21 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay defeated Detroit 38-17 on Sunday.

The winner will claim the $150,000 grand prize.

Contest update

Crispr. went 4-0 ATS Sunday to take the lead in the Westgate SuperContest with a 51-21-2 record (70.8 percent). The entry had winners on the Panthers, Jaguars, Buccaneers and Falcons, and also took the Colts (+8) over the Saints on Monday night.

Crispr. entered the week tied with Tuco for the lead, but Tuco went 2-2 on Sunday with wins on the Panthers and Jaguars and losers on the Broncos and Bears. Tuco, who started the season on a 27-3 cover streak, also had the Colts (+8).

Booty Blockers maintained the lead in the Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest, going 3-2 ATS to improve to 51-21-3 (70.3 percent). The leader had winners on the Eagles, Giants and Falcons and losers on the Bengals and Titans.

Burrow beats books

When LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide vote Saturday, Las Vegas sportsbooks lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Burrow was a 200-1 long shot in the preseason to win the Heisman and cost the Westgate sportsbook alone almost six figures.

One Westgate bettor won $30,000 on a $150 wager on Burrow and two other gamblers won $20,000 apiece on $100 wagers.

