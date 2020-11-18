Chiefs-Raiders off betting board amid coronavirus uncertainty

Circa Sports is the only Las Vegas sportsbook that still has a line up on Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ home game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs is off the board at Las Vegas sportsbooks with several Raiders defensive players headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Circa Sports is the only book that still has the game up, with a line of Chiefs -7½ (-115), total 57, Chiefs money line -350 (Raiders +296). There is a “limited” designation on the game on the Circa app.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for the coronavirus, and several of his defensive teammates are headed to the COVID-19 reserve list as high-risk close contacts of his, a person close to the situation confirmed.

A similar situation happened to the Raiders’ game Oct. 25 against Tampa Bay. The entire Raiders offensive line went on the reserve list after a positive test by tackle Trent Brown. The players ended up being able to play.

The uncertainty about whether the Raiders defenders can play Sunday could keep the game off the board until Sunday, sportsbooks said.

“At this point it’s just more a wait and see,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said via text message.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.