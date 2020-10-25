76°F
Raiders

Raiders get back 4 starters on the offensive line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2020 - 11:48 am
 
Updated October 25, 2020 - 11:52 am

In spite of missing all but a light practice on Monday, Raiders offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good will be in uniform against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

All four linemen spent the past five days on the COVID-19 reserve list after being deemed high-risk contacts of offensive tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive Tuesday for the virus and will not play.

As expected, wide receiver Bryan Edward (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) are on the inactive list along with quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive lineman David Irving and offensive guard Patrick Omameh.

Johnathan Abram, also deemed a high-risk contact of Brown, will not play because his five-day protocol will not expire until Monday morning.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

THE LATEST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) shown during pre-game before an NFL football ga ...
Tom Brady vs. Father Time
By / RJ

Tom Brady continues to play at an elite level, warding off age and attrition to the best of his ability as the NFL’s oldest rostered player.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) communicates with offensive guard Gabe Jack ...
Raiders-Buccaneers game still off betting board
By / RJ

The line probably will stay off the board until there’s clarification if Raiders linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good will play Sunday.