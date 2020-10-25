Raiders get back 4 starters on the offensive line

The Raiders play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) sets up behind his offensive linemen Rodney Hudson (61), Denzelle Good (71) and Kolton Miller (74) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In spite of missing all but a light practice on Monday, Raiders offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good will be in uniform against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

All four linemen spent the past five days on the COVID-19 reserve list after being deemed high-risk contacts of offensive tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive Tuesday for the virus and will not play.

As expected, wide receiver Bryan Edward (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) are on the inactive list along with quarterback Marcus Mariota, defensive lineman David Irving and offensive guard Patrick Omameh.

Johnathan Abram, also deemed a high-risk contact of Brown, will not play because his five-day protocol will not expire until Monday morning.

