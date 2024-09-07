Circa shatters records for prize money, entries in NFL contests

Circa blew past its $16 million in guarantees for its two NFL handicapping contests, the Circa Survivor and Circa Million VI. Registration closed Saturday.

Circa owner Derek Stevens speaks to a crowd during an awards ceremony for Circa Survivor contestants at the D Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circa Sports has shattered records for prize money and entries for its two NFL handicapping contests.

The downtown sportsbook will pay out a total of $20,266,000 in prize money this season for its $1,000-entry Circa Survivor and Circa Million VI contests after a total of 20,083 contestants signed up by Saturday’s 2 p.m. registration deadline.

Circa, which paid out a total of $15.2 million in prize money last season, had guaranteed an unprecedented $16 million in prize money this year: $10 million for Survivor and $6 million for Million.

The Survivor prize pool soared to $14,266,000 after it drew 14,266 entrants.

The Million reached a record 5,817 sign-ups, which resulted in a $183,000 overlay — the amount of money the book must add to the prize pool in addition to the entry fees.

“$14,266,000 of entries into Circa Survivor is really amazing. Great for Las Vegas and great for football fans,” Circa owner Derek Stevens said in a text message. “Overall, having $20,083,000 of entries into both contests is also amazing.

“We almost got to $6 million in the Millions but were able to cut the overlay down from last year. I consider the $183,000 overlay our gift to Circa Sports customers.”

The book has paid out $4.1 million in contest overlays the last four years, including this year’s. The only overlays the last two seasons were in Million, which drew 5,274 entries last year for a $726,000 overlay.

Circa averaged more than 1,000 sign-ups per day — or $1 million in entry fees — over the final six days of registration to obliterate their own records.

The Survivor pool increased by 4,999 entries from last year, when a then-record 9,267 entries signed up and four entries went 20-0 to split the $9,267,000 prize. The contest asks competitors to pick one NFL winner with no point spread each week —including separate weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas — but they can use each team only once.

In the Million, contestants select five NFL games against the spread each week. Matt Ste. Marie won the contest and the $1 million first prize last season after going 62-27-1 ATS (69.6 percent).

