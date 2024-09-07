Circa shatters records for prize money, entries in NFL contests
Circa blew past its $16 million in guarantees for its two NFL handicapping contests, the Circa Survivor and Circa Million VI. Registration closed Saturday.
Circa Sports has shattered records for prize money and entries for its two NFL handicapping contests.
The downtown sportsbook will pay out a total of $20,266,000 in prize money this season for its $1,000-entry Circa Survivor and Circa Million VI contests after a total of 20,083 contestants signed up by Saturday’s 2 p.m. registration deadline.
Circa, which paid out a total of $15.2 million in prize money last season, had guaranteed an unprecedented $16 million in prize money this year: $10 million for Survivor and $6 million for Million.
The Survivor prize pool soared to $14,266,000 after it drew 14,266 entrants.
The Million reached a record 5,817 sign-ups, which resulted in a $183,000 overlay — the amount of money the book must add to the prize pool in addition to the entry fees.
“$14,266,000 of entries into Circa Survivor is really amazing. Great for Las Vegas and great for football fans,” Circa owner Derek Stevens said in a text message. “Overall, having $20,083,000 of entries into both contests is also amazing.
“We almost got to $6 million in the Millions but were able to cut the overlay down from last year. I consider the $183,000 overlay our gift to Circa Sports customers.”
The book has paid out $4.1 million in contest overlays the last four years, including this year’s. The only overlays the last two seasons were in Million, which drew 5,274 entries last year for a $726,000 overlay.
Circa averaged more than 1,000 sign-ups per day — or $1 million in entry fees — over the final six days of registration to obliterate their own records.
The Survivor pool increased by 4,999 entries from last year, when a then-record 9,267 entries signed up and four entries went 20-0 to split the $9,267,000 prize. The contest asks competitors to pick one NFL winner with no point spread each week —including separate weeks for Thanksgiving and Christmas — but they can use each team only once.
In the Million, contestants select five NFL games against the spread each week. Matt Ste. Marie won the contest and the $1 million first prize last season after going 62-27-1 ATS (69.6 percent).
