College betting trends: Edges for all 4 first-round playoff games

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) is tackled by an Army defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. Here are his college football notes and trends for the first round of the College Football Playoff and the second week of bowl games:

First-round CFP games

Friday

Indiana at Notre Dame (-7, 52): The Hoosiers are 9-3 against the spread this season for new coach Curt Cignetti, who is on a 17-7 ATS run dating to last season at James Madison. However, the Fighting Irish are on an extended 19-6 ATS run, including 10-2 this season. Both teams are on over runs (Indiana 9-2, 6-2). Edge: Notre Dame and over.

Saturday

SMU at Penn State (-8½, 54): The Mustangs are on a 14-8 ATS run, though only 3-3 in their past six. The Nittany Lions are on a 4-6 ATS skid at home. Edge: Slight to SMU.

Clemson at Texas (-12, 51½): Both teams are on ATS skids (Tigers 3-6, Longhorns 2-5). Texas lost outright to Washington last season as a favorite in the CFP semifinals. The Longhorns are on a 7-1-1 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Clemson.

Tennessee at Ohio State (-7½, 46½): The Volunteers covered two straight to end the regular season after a 1-5 ATS skid. The Buckeyes are on a 3-4 ATS skid. Ohio State is on a 7-2 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Bowl games

Friday

Cure Bowl: Ohio (-5, 56½) vs. Jacksonville State (at Orlando, Florida): The favored Bobcats have a new coach, as offensive coordinator and interim coach Brian Smith was promoted to the full-time job after Tim Albin left for Charlotte. Ohio is on a 4-0-1 ATS run in bowls, and it finished the regular season on a 6-0 ATS run. The Gamecocks are playing under interim coach Rod Smith after Rich Rodriguez left for West Virginia. Edge: Ohio.

Gasparilla Bowl: Tulane vs. Florida (-12, 49½) (at Tampa, Florida): The Green Wave are 9-4 ATS this season, and coach Jon Sumrall is on a 28-13 ATS run dating to his time at Troy. His teams are also on an 8-2 run as underdogs, though only 1-1 this season. The Gators finished the regular season on an 8-1 ATS run, but they haven’t won a bowl since 2019 or covered one since 2018. Edge: Slight to Tulane.

Monday

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UTSA (-10½, 56½) at Coastal Carolina: This is a home game for the underdog Chanticleers. The Roadrunners are on a 5-1 ATS run, but they lost all six road games outright this season. Coastal Carolina is on a 2-5 ATS skid. UTSA is on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Over.

Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois (-3, 40) vs. Fresno State (at Boise, Idaho): This is the last game for Bulldogs interim coach Tim Skipper, who took over when Jeff Tedford stepped down for health reasons shortly before the start of the season. The underdog is on a 28-7-1 ATS run in Northern Illinois games, and the Huskies are on a 4-18-1 ATS skid as favorites. Fresno State has won and covered five straight bowls. Edge: Fresno State.

Tuesday

Hawaii Bowl: South Florida vs. San Jose State (-3½, 60½) (at Honolulu): A year ago, the Bulls defeated Syracuse 45-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl, while the Spartans lost outright to Coastal Carolina 24-14 as 8½-point favorites in the Hawaii Bowl. Both teams ended the regular season on ATS skids (South Florida 3-6, San Jose State 2-6). First-year Spartans coach Ken Niumatalolo finished his stint at Navy on a 5-1 ATS run in bowls. Edge: Slight to San Jose State.