College betting trends: Edges for Colorado-BYU; 8 other bowl games

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confers with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. Here are his college football notes and trends for bowl games:

Saturday

Fenway Bowl: North Carolina (-2, 52½) vs. UConn (at Boston):

Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens will be the interim Tar Heels’ coach at the Fenway Bowl between the Mack Brown and Bill Belichick regimes. The Huskies were 7-3-1 against the spread in their last 11 games and had a 7-4-1 over-under record this season. North Carolina went 2-9-1 ATS this season and is on a 2-15-1 spread slide against FBS-level opposition overall. Edge: UConn and slight to over.

Pinstripe Bowl: Nebraska (-4, 45½) vs. Boston College (at Bronx, New York):

The Eagles covered their last five for coach Bill O’Brien this season and have gone over in six straight. Boston College is on a 5-2 cover run as an underdog. The Cornhuskers are on a 3-4-2 spread skid and riding a 4-1 under run away from home. Edge: Boston College and slight to over.

New Mexico Bowl: TCU (-11½, 59) vs. Louisiana (at Albuquerque, New Mexico):

The Ragin’ Cajuns went 10-3 straight up this season but 7-6 ATS. Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux lost and failed to cover in bowls the past two seasons, though both games were close. The Horned Frogs are on an 0-3 ATS skid outside the Big 12, though they won and covered their last three games overall. Edge: Slight to Louisiana.

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Miami-Fla. (-3½, 56) vs. Iowa State (at Orlando, Florida):

The Cyclones are on a 2-5 spread slide after covering five straight. Iowa State is 1-4 straight up and ATS in bowls under coach Matt Campbell. The Hurricanes finished on a 3-5 spread skid and had an 8-3-1 over-under record this season. Edge: Slight to over.

Arizona Bowl: Miami-Ohio (-3, 40½) vs. Colorado State (at Tucson, Arizona):

The RedHawks have covered in six straight bowls, the last five under coach Chuck Martin. The Rams had covered seven straight before failing to cover their final two games. Colorado State also went over in its last two games following a 6-2 under run. The Rams went 1-3 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Miami-Ohio.

Military Bowl: N.C. State (-6½, 58½) vs. East Carolina (at Annapolis, Maryland):

The Pirates won four straight after a coaching change (Mike Houston to Blake Harrell) before losing their season finale to Navy. East Carolina also had a five-game over stretch before going under in its last two. The Wolfpack covered four of their last five games and closed the season on an 8-3 over run. N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has lost and failed to cover his last four bowls. Edge: Over.

Alamo Bowl: Colorado (-3½, 55) vs. BYU (at San Antonio):

This could have been the Big 12 title game. The Cougars started the season 9-0 and covered their first six games, but finished on a 1-4-1 ATS skid. BYU went 4-1 ATS as an underdog and closed the season on a 7-1 over run. The Buffaloes closed the season on a 9-1 cover run and 5-3-1 over surge for coach Deion Sanders. Edge: Over and slight to Colorado.

Independence Bowl: Army (-16½, 44) vs. Louisiana Tech (at Shreveport, Louisiana):

The Bulldogs covered their last five games despite losing three of those outright. Louisiana Tech was 5-0 ATS as an underdog this season. Army started the season 9-0 and covered its first six games, though the Black Knights are on a 2-5 spread skid and 1-4 ATS slide as favorites. Army is on a 7-4 over run. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

Monday

Music City Bowl: Missouri (-2½, 40) vs. Iowa (at Nashville, Tennessee):

The Hawkeyes are 7-8-1 ATS as underdogs since 2021. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is 4-4-1 ATS in his last nine bowls. The Hawkeyes had a 9-3 over record this season after entering the year on a 6-21 under run. The Tigers covered their last four games and six of seven. Edge: Missouri and slight to over.