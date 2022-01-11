COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: Alabama-Georgia prop bets list

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s College Football Playoff title game action. Live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Welcome to the culmination of the college football season.

No. 3 seed Georgia is a consensus 3-point favorite against No. 1 seed and Southeastern Conference rival Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis.

UPDATES

4:40 p.m.: Here’s where the line sits:

— Alabama (+125) vs. Georgia (-3 -105, 53, -145), 5 p.m. (at Indianapolis)

The line ticked up from Georgia -2½ today.

4:30 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Alabama-Georgia:

Team totals: Alabama 24½, Georgia 27½.

General props: Will win the coin toss (heads -110/tails -110); team to score first (Georgia -120/Alabama +100); first score will be a touchdown (yes -250/no +210); 6½ total touchdowns (under -125); 2½ made field goals (over -120); longest made field goal 41½ yards; will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +200/no -240); will game go to overtime (yes +1,175/no -2,000); longest TD 48½ yards, shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145).

Alabama props: Bryce Young 24 completions, 308½ passing yards, longest completion 43½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -140), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140), 15½ rushing yards; Brian Robinson Jr. 62½ rushing yards, 28½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Trey Sanders 23½ rushing yards; Jameson Williams 105½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -150/no +130); Ja’Corey Brooks 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +230/no -270); Slade Bolden 45½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +190/no -220).

Georgia props: Stetson Bennett 20 completions, 251½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -185), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140), 16½ rushing yards; Zamir White 45½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); James Cook 40½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +130/no -160); Brock Bowers 76½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Jermaine Burton 35½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +250/no -300); Ladd McConkey 28½ receiving yards.

