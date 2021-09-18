COLLEGE FOOTBALL BAD BEATS BLOG: West Virginia starts fast

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Saturday’s college football action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season.

Top matchups include No. 1 Alabama at No. 11 Florida, No. 22 Auburn at No. 10 Penn State, and No. 19 Arizona State at No. 23 Brigham Young. UNLV is also in action as a 32½-point home underdog to No. 14 Iowa State. There are 70 games overall.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:30 a.m.: Indiana scores first against Cincinnati. The Hoosiers lead 7-0 with 6:15 left in the first quarter and are now favored at -150 on the live line (Bearcats +118), spread -3½, total 50½.

9:21 a.m.: West Virginia has jumped on Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers lead the Hokies 14-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter and are -560 on the live line (Virginia Tech +370), spread -13½, total 57½.

8:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

8:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Tennessee Tech from +40½ to +38½

Tennessee Tech-Tennessee total from 51 to 53

Delaware from +21½ to +19½

Akron from -10 to -12

Fordham-Florida Atlantic total from 47½ to 52

Houston from -38½ to -40

South Carolina State from +1½ to PK

Arizona from -24 to -27

8:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Minnesota (+110) at Colorado (-2½, 49½, -130), 10 a.m.

— UNR (-1½, 50½, -125) at Kansas State (+105), 11 a.m.

— Purdue (+250) at No. 12 Notre Dame (-7½, 58, -300), 11:30 a.m.

— No. 1 Alabama (-14½, 60½, -650) at No. 11 Florida (+475), 12:30 p.m.

— Kent State (+1,000) at No. 5 Iowa (-22½, 55½, -2,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Tech (+2,000) at No. 6 Clemson (-27½, 52½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Tulsa (+1,500) at No. 9 Ohio State (-25½, 60½, -5,000), 12:30 p.m.

— SMU (-11, 65½, -420) at Louisiana Tech (+350), 12:30 p.m.

— Florida State (+170) at Wake Forest (-4½, 62, -190), 12:30 p.m.

— Delaware (no ML) at Rutgers (-19½, 45, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Eastern Michigan (-21½, 56, -1,600) at Massachusetts (+900), 12:30 p.m.

— Baylor (-17½, 49, -1,000) at Kansas (+650), 12:30 p.m.

— Long Island (no ML) at Miami (Ohio) (-39, 55, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Bryant (+375) at Akron (-12, 50, -450), 12:30 p.m.

— Elon (no ML) at Appalachian State (-36, 52, no ML), 12:30 p.m.

— Idaho (+2,000) at Oregon State (-28, 63½, -10,000), 12:30 p.m.

— Southern California (-7½, 61½, -310) at Washington State (+260), 12:30 p.m.

— Georgia Southern (+1,100) at No. 20 Arkansas (-23½, 52½, -2,500), 1 p.m.

— Mississippi State (-3, 64, -160) at Memphis (+140), 1 p.m.

— Northwestern (-2½, 49½, -135) at Duke (+115), 1 p.m.

— Ball State (+210) at Wyoming (-6½, 52½, -250), 1 p.m.

— Colorado State (+450) at Toledo (-14½, 58½, -600), 1 p.m.

— Sacramento State (no ML) at California (-25½, 49, no ML), 1 p.m.

— Arkansas State (+575) at Washington (-17, 58½, -850), 1:15 p.m.

— Murray State (-2, 46, -130) at Bowling Green (+110), 2 p.m.

— Middle Tennessee (+375) at UTSA (-12, 59½, -450), 3 p.m.

— Fordham (no ML) at Florida Atlantic (-31½, 52, no ML), 3 p.m.

— East Carolina (+320) at Marshall (-10, 58, -380), 3 p.m.

— Old Dominion (+1,800) at Liberty (-27½, 53, -8,000), 3 p.m.

— South Carolina (no ML) at No. 2 Georgia (-31½, 48, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Charlotte (+170) at Georgia State (-4½, 63, -190), 4 p.m.

— Florida International (+900) at Texas Tech (-20, 54, -1,600), 4 p.m.

— Troy (-11, 50, -400) at Southern Mississippi (+330), 4 p.m.

— Grambling (no ML) at Houston (-40, 52½, no ML), 4 p.m.

— Florida A&M (+1,000) at South Florida (-22½, 49, -2,000), 4 p.m.

— Incarnate Word (+325) at Texas State (-10, 65½, -390), 4 p.m.

— Utah (-8½, 43, -320) at San Diego State (+265), 4 p.m.

— Stony Brook (no ML) at No. 4 Oregon (-41, 53, no ML), 4:30 p.m.

— No. 22 Auburn (+175) at No. 10 Penn State (-5½, 53, -200), 4:30 p.m.

— Virginia (+265) at No. 21 North Carolina (-8, 66, -320), 4:30 p.m.

— Central Michigan (+750) at LSU (-19½, 61, -1,200), 4:30 p.m.

— UAB (-12, 58, -450) at North Texas (+375), 4:30 p.m.

— Furman (+1,900) at North Carolina State (-27, 44½, -9,000), 4:30 p.m.

— Utah State (+280) at Air Force (-9, 54, -340), 4:30 p.m.

— Tulane (+450) at No. 17 Mississippi (-14, 76½, -600), 5 p.m.

— Stanford (-12½, 49, -450) at Vanderbilt (+375), 5 p.m.

— Rice (+1,400) at Texas (-25½, 52½, -4,000), 5 p.m.

— Jackson State (+190) at Louisiana-Monroe (-5, 52½, -220), 5 p.m.

— Alcorn State (+1,000) at South Alabama (-21½, 44, -2,000), 5 p.m.

— South Carolina State (-110) at New Mexico State (PK, 55, -110), 5 p.m.

— Oklahoma State (+150) at Boise State (-3½, 57½, -170), 6 p.m.

— Northern Arizona (no ML) at Arizona (-27, 53½, no ML), 7 p.m.

— No. 19 Arizona State (-3½, 50½, -170) at No. 23 Brigham Young (+150), 7:15 p.m.

— No. 14 Iowa State (-32½, 52, no ML) at UNLV (no ML), 7:30 p.m.

— Fresno State (+350) at No. 13 UCLA (-11, 63, -420), 7:45 p.m.

— San Jose State (-7, 62, -260) at Hawaii (+220), 9:30 p.m.

