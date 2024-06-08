NBA coach spotted at WSOP offering support at final table

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was at the World Series of Poker on Friday supporting a player in the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em 8-handed event.

As coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, Tyronn Lue must study his opponent’s coaching tendencies and adjust his strategy like a poker player.

It’s no surprise then that Lue would be at the World Series of Poker.

Lue was spotted Friday supporting Brent Hart of Los Angeles during his run to victory in the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em 8-handed event at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Hart earned his first career WSOP bracelet, which are awarded for tournament wins, and the $660,284 first prize.

It’s not clear how Lue and Hart know one another.

“These are my dogs,” Hart told WSOP.com. “I’ve been playing poker with these guys since I started playing poker, so it feels good to do it in front of them. It feels good to do this with them here because they’re all great poker players. I might be the worst one out of the group.”

Hart was seen celebrating with Lue and others at the rail during six-handed play after he came from behind on the river to make a straight and stay alive in the tournament.

“T-Lue, come on, man!” Hart hollered as he slapped hands with Lue.

Hart had several close calls on the road to his win, including a confrontation during four-handed play when he hit a runner-runner straight to remain alive against Kartik Ved.

On Day 3 of the event, Hart issued a bad beat to knock out political polling analyst Nate Silver in 18th place.

THIS IS NOT REAL 😱@NateSilver538 📺: https://t.co/RDDbISuhxe Use code WSOP24 to save $20 on an annual PokerGO subscription. pic.twitter.com/tkBPZJcC0f — PokerGO (@PokerGO) June 7, 2024

“I’m looking forward to telling my mom, my sister, my aunts, my uncles,” Hart told WSOP.com. “I got a big family. We actually have a family reunion this weekend on Sunday. Maybe I’ll be there to show off my bracelet.”

