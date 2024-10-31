College football betting trends — Week 10: Edges for 13 games
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
San Diego State at Boise State (-24, 57½): The Broncos are on an 8-3-1 run against the spread. Two straight Boise State games have gone under, but the Broncos were on an 8-0 over run before that. Edge: Boise State and slight to over.
Saturday
Louisville at Clemson (-10½, 63½): The Tigers have won and covered three straight meetings with Louisville, and Clemson is on a 4-1-1 ATS run overall. The Cardinals are on an 0-5 ATS skid but a 10-3 over run. Edge: Clemson and slight to over.
Air Force at Army (-22½, 42½): The Black Knights have covered five straight in this series, but never laying this kind of price. Army has won 11 in a row straight-up and is on an 8-1 ATS run, while the Falcons are winless ATS this season. The last 10 meetings in this series have gone under. Edge: Army and under.
Ole Miss (-7, 53½) at Arkansas: The Razorbacks are 21-9 ATS as underdogs and 4-0 ATS against the Rebels under coach Sam Pittman. Ole Miss is on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Arkansas and under.
Duke at Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 54½): The Blue Devils are on an 11-4-1 ATS run as underdogs, while the Hurricanes are on a 1-9 ATS skid at home against ACC foes. Miami is on a 9-1-1 over run. Edge: Duke and over.
Indiana (-8, 52) at Michigan State: The road team has covered the past six meetings in this series. The undefeated Hoosiers have covered seven straight since their opener, though Spartans coach Jonathan Smith is on a 21-12-1 ATS run as an underdog dating to his Oregon State tenure. Indiana is on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Indiana and slight to over.
Florida vs. Georgia (-16, 53) (at Jacksonville, Fla.): The Gators are on a 4-0 ATS run, while the Bulldogs ended an 0-5 ATS skid with their upset of Texas. Georgia is on a 7-13-1 ATS skid overall and is also on an 8-3 under run. Edge: Florida and slight to under.
Texas Tech at Iowa State (-13, 57): The Cyclones are on a 5-1 ATS run, while the Red Raiders are on a decidedly mediocre 10-10-1 ATS run. Edge: Iowa State.
Kansas State (-13, 46) at Houston: The Cougars are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Under.
Oregon (-14½, 46½) at Michigan: The Ducks have covered three straight since a slow ATS start, while Michigan is 2-6 ATS this season. Edge: Oregon.
Texas A&M (-2½, 44½) at South Carolina: The Aggies are 2-3 ATS in their past five, while the Gamecocks are on a 5-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (A&M 5-2, South Carolina 4-1). Edge: Over and slight to South Carolina.
Kentucky at Tennessee (-16½, 45½): The Volunteeers are on a 6-1 ATS run in this series. Tennessee is 5-2 ATS this season, while the Wildcats are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Both teams are on under runs (Kentucky 6-2, Tennessee 4-0). Edge: Under and Tennessee.
Ohio State (-3, 46) at Penn State: The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2016, but they have covered six of the past eight meetings. Edge: Slight to Penn State.