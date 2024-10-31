College football betting trends — Week 10: Edges for 13 games

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) runs during an NCAA football game against Southern California on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Friday

San Diego State at Boise State (-24, 57½): The Broncos are on an 8-3-1 run against the spread. Two straight Boise State games have gone under, but the Broncos were on an 8-0 over run before that. Edge: Boise State and slight to over.

Saturday

Louisville at Clemson (-10½, 63½): The Tigers have won and covered three straight meetings with Louisville, and Clemson is on a 4-1-1 ATS run overall. The Cardinals are on an 0-5 ATS skid but a 10-3 over run. Edge: Clemson and slight to over.

Air Force at Army (-22½, 42½): The Black Knights have covered five straight in this series, but never laying this kind of price. Army has won 11 in a row straight-up and is on an 8-1 ATS run, while the Falcons are winless ATS this season. The last 10 meetings in this series have gone under. Edge: Army and under.

Ole Miss (-7, 53½) at Arkansas: The Razorbacks are 21-9 ATS as underdogs and 4-0 ATS against the Rebels under coach Sam Pittman. Ole Miss is on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Arkansas and under.

Duke at Miami (Fla.) (-20½, 54½): The Blue Devils are on an 11-4-1 ATS run as underdogs, while the Hurricanes are on a 1-9 ATS skid at home against ACC foes. Miami is on a 9-1-1 over run. Edge: Duke and over.

Indiana (-8, 52) at Michigan State: The road team has covered the past six meetings in this series. The undefeated Hoosiers have covered seven straight since their opener, though Spartans coach Jonathan Smith is on a 21-12-1 ATS run as an underdog dating to his Oregon State tenure. Indiana is on a 6-1 over run. Edge: Indiana and slight to over.

Florida vs. Georgia (-16, 53) (at Jacksonville, Fla.): The Gators are on a 4-0 ATS run, while the Bulldogs ended an 0-5 ATS skid with their upset of Texas. Georgia is on a 7-13-1 ATS skid overall and is also on an 8-3 under run. Edge: Florida and slight to under.

Texas Tech at Iowa State (-13, 57): The Cyclones are on a 5-1 ATS run, while the Red Raiders are on a decidedly mediocre 10-10-1 ATS run. Edge: Iowa State.

Kansas State (-13, 46) at Houston: The Cougars are on a 7-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Oregon (-14½, 46½) at Michigan: The Ducks have covered three straight since a slow ATS start, while Michigan is 2-6 ATS this season. Edge: Oregon.

Texas A&M (-2½, 44½) at South Carolina: The Aggies are 2-3 ATS in their past five, while the Gamecocks are on a 5-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (A&M 5-2, South Carolina 4-1). Edge: Over and slight to South Carolina.

Kentucky at Tennessee (-16½, 45½): The Volunteeers are on a 6-1 ATS run in this series. Tennessee is 5-2 ATS this season, while the Wildcats are on an 0-3 ATS skid. Both teams are on under runs (Kentucky 6-2, Tennessee 4-0). Edge: Under and Tennessee.

Ohio State (-3, 46) at Penn State: The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2016, but they have covered six of the past eight meetings. Edge: Slight to Penn State.