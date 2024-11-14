College football betting trends — Week 12: Edge for San Diego State-UNLV

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Saturday

San Diego State at UNLV (-20½, 54): The Rebels haven’t beaten the Aztecs since 2018, but they haven’t been favored in this game since 2009. UNLV has cooled off against the spread, sitting on a 1-4 ATS skid after starting 14-4 under coach Barry Odom. Edge: Slight to San Diego State.

Texas (-13, 57½) at Arkansas: The Razorbacks are 21-11 ATS as underdogs under coach Sam Pittman, including 4-2 this season, while the Longhorns are 2-3 ATS in their past five and 0-1 ATS on the road in the SEC. Edge: Arkansas.

Clemson (-10, 54) at Pitt: The Tigers are on a 9-4 ATS run in the regular season and a 3-0-1 ATS run on the road. The Panthers are on a 1-3 ATS skid. Both teams are on under runs (Clemson 4-1-1, Pitt 4-1). Edge: Slight to under and Clemson.

Penn State (-28½, 51½) at Purdue: The Nittany Lions are on a 6-2 ATS run on the road, while the Boilermakers are on a 1-7 ATS skid. Penn State is also on a 6-1 under run. Edge: Penn State and under.

Washington State (-11, 71) at New Mexico: The Cougars are on an 8-3 ATS run, and the Lobos are on a 4-2 ATS run. New Mexico is 7-3 to the over this season. Edge: Slight to Washington State and over.

Kansas at BYU (-3, 56½): Both teams are on over runs (Jayhawks 5-1, Cougars 5-0). Edge: Over.

Boston College at SMU (-18½, 54): Rematch of last year’s Fenway Bowl, won by the Eagles 23-14 as 13½-point underdogs. Boston College has covered two straight, but the Mustangs are on a 5-1 ATS run. Both teams are on over runs (Eagles 3-0, Mustangs 5-1). Edge: SMU and over.

Tennessee at Georgia (-11, 48½): The Bulldogs are on a 7-1 ATS run in this series, and Georgia has bounced back with resounding wins after its past two straight-up losses. Both teams are on ATS skids this season (Tennessee 1-4, Georgia 1-7) and under runs (Tennessee 5-1, Georgia 9-4). Edge: Georgia and under.

Utah at Colorado (-11½, 47): The Buffaloes have covered two of three against the Utes, but they haven’t beaten them outright since 2016. Colorado is on a 7-0 ATS run, while Utah is on a 2-6 ATS skid. Edge: Colorado.

LSU (-4, 56) at Florida: The Tigers have won and covered five straight in this series, and all five games went over the total. LSU has lost and failed to cover two straight this season. The Gators were on a 5-0 ATS run before being blown out by Texas last week. Edge: Slight to LSU and over.

Arizona State at Kansas State (-8½, 51): The Sun Devils are 7-2 ATS this season, while the Wildcats are 4-5 ATS, failing to cover three of four. Edge: Arizona State.

Boise State (-13½, 61½) at San Jose State: The Broncos are on a 4-1-1 ATS run, while the Spartans snapped an 0-4 ATS skid last week. Edge: Slight to Boise State.

Oregon (-14, 52) at Wisconsin: The Ducks are on a 7-1-1 ATS run on the road, while the Badgers are 3-6 ATS this season, including 1-4 as underdogs. Edge: Oregon.

New Mexico State at Texas A&M (-39½, 54): New Mexico State is 3-6 ATS this season, including 0-4 on the road, but Texas A&M is 0-3 ATS laying 21 points or more this season. Both teams are on over runs (New Mexico State 6-1-1, Texas A&M 4-0). Edge: Over.