College football betting trends — Week 5: Edges for Fresno State-UNLV

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) lands in the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game between UNLV and Utah Tech at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Friday

Virginia Tech at Miami (Florida) (-19½, 54): The Hokies after 1-3 against the spread this season after finishing last season on a 7-2 ATS run. The Hurricanes are 2-0 ATS against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents this season and are on a 9-2-1 over run. Edge: Over and slight to Miami.

Saturday

Fresno State at UNLV (-1½, 48½): The Bulldogs won but didn’t cover -10½ in a 31-24 home win over the Rebels last season. Fresno State is on a 7-3 ATS run as an underdog and a 3-0 ATS run away from home. However, UNLV is 13-4 ATS under coach Barry Odom, including 3-0 this season. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Arizona at Utah (-11½, 47½): The Wildcats crushed the Utes 42-18 last season, but Arizona has failed to cover its first three this season. Utah is 2-2 ATS this season and is on an 11-6 under run. Edge: Slight to under and Utah.

Washington State at Boise State (-7½, 64): The Cougars are on a 14-8 ATS run as underdogs, but the Broncos are on a 5-1-1 ATS run at home. Boise State is on a 13-4 over run, including 3-0 this season. Edge: Over.

Mississippi State at Texas (-39, 62½): The Bulldogs are on a 4-11-1 ATS skid, while the Longhorns have won and covered big in their first four this season. Both teams are on over runs (Mississippi State 9-4-1, Texas 6-1). Edge: Texas and over.

BYU at Baylor (-3½, 45½): The Cougars have won and covered their first four this season. The Bears covered their first three this season before giving the game away to Colorado last week, but Baylor was 3-8-1 ATS last season. Edge: BYU.

Iowa State (-14, 43) at Houston: The Cyclones have covered five straight on the road. The Cougars are on a 9-1 under run, including 4-0 this season. Edge: Iowa State and under.

Oklahoma (-2, 45½) at Auburn: Both teams are on mediocre ATS runs (Sooners 15-15, Tigers 8-9). Auburn is on a 9-5-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Oregon (-25½, 55½) at UCLA: The Ducks are on an 11-5-1 ATS run, though only 1-2 this season. The Bruins are on a 12-4 under run. Edge: Under and slight to Oregon.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (-4, 52½) (at Arlington, Texas): The Razorbacks have won and covered three of four to start the season, while the Aggies have started 1-3 ATS for new coach Mike Elko. Coach Sam Pittman is 19-9 ATS as an underdog at Arkansas. Edge: Arkansas.

Louisville at Notre Dame (-6½, 45½): The Cardinals are 3-0 ATS this season, but were only 1-6 ATS on the road last season. The Irish failed to cover the first two at home this season, but they are on an 11-5-1 ATS run overall and were 4-1-1 ATS at home last season. Edge: Notre Dame.

Wisconsin at USC (-16, 50): Badgers coach Luke Fickell is on a 9-19-1 ATS skid at Wisconsin and Cincinnati. USC is on a 22-8 over run, though only 1-2 this season. Edge: Slight to USC and over.

Georgia (-2, 48½) at Alabama: The Bulldogs are on a 6-10-1 ATS skid overall, including 1-4 on the road, while the Crimson Tide are on a 19-8-1 ATS run at home. Alabama has won and covered three of its last four against Georgia Edge: Alabama.

Ohio State (-23½, 48½) at Michigan State: The Buckeyes have won the last eight and covered the last seven against the Spartans, but coach Jonathan Smith is on a 19-10 ATS run as an underdog with Michigan State and Oregon State. Both teams are on under runs (Buckeyes 11-5, Spartans 6-1). Edge: Under and Michigan State.