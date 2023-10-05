College football betting trends — Week 6: Edges in every Top 25 game

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

Syracuse at North Carolina (-8½, 59): The Orange are 13-3-1 against the spread in the first six games of a season since 2021. North Carolina is on a 7-3 run to the under. Edge: Syracuse and slight to under.

Kentucky at Georgia (-15, 47): The last Wildcats win in this series was in 2009, but Kentucky has covered the last four meetings. The last four have gone under as well. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is 6-1 against the spread in his last seven as a regular-season underdog. Georgia is 0-5 ATS this season. Edge: Kentucky and under.

Notre Dame (-6½, 54½) at Louisville: The Fighting Irish have won 30 straight regular-season games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents after last week’s comeback victory over Duke. Notre Dame is 8-2 ATS on the road since last season. The Irish are also on a 10-3 over run despite the low-scoring game against Duke. Edge: Notre Dame and over.

Georgia Tech at Miami (-21, 57½): The road team has covered in the last three meetings in this series. Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five away from home and is also on an 8-2 over run. Edge: Slight to Georgia Tech and over.

Virginia Tech at Florida State (-23½, 53): Even after an impressive win over Pittsburgh, the Hokies are just 6-10 ATS under coach Brent Pry. The Seminoles are on a 7-2 ATS run in the regular season. Edge: Florida State.

Louisiana State (-5½, 65) at Missouri: Missouri is 5-1 ATS in its last six as a regular-season dog. LSU is on a 12-1 run to the over. Edge: Over and slight to Missouri.

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-6½, 60½): At neutral site at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. This had been an extremely tight series in recent years before the Longhorns’ 49-0 romp last year. Oklahoma had covered three of the previous four meetings, though Texas had covered the six before that. Edge: Slight to Oklahoma.

Maryland at Ohio State (-20, 57): The teams have split the last four ATS, but the Terrapins have never beaten the Buckeyes outright. Maryland is on a 6-2 ATS run, while Ohio State is 3-6-1 ATS in its last 10. The past eight meetings in the series have gone over. Edge: Over and slight to Maryland.

Fresno State (-5½, 44) at Wyoming: The Bulldogs have covered the last two meetings, winning by a combined 47-0. Wyoming has covered its past three and six of its past seven as a home underdog. Edge: Slight to Fresno State.

Arizona at Southern California (-22, 72½): The Wildcats have covered the last three meetings in the series and are also 5-2 ATS in their past seven as an underdog. The Trojans are on a 5-7 ATS run but are on a 12-1 run to the over. Edge: Arizona and over.

Washington State at UCLA (-3, 59): The Cougars are 15-7 ATS for coach Jake Dickert. UCLA is 4-5 ATS in its last nine at the Rose Bowl. Edge: Washington State.

Oregon State (-9, 51) at California: The home team has won and covered the last three meetings in the series, but Oregon State is on a 14-4 ATS run. California is on a 7-3 run to the over. Edge: Slight to Oregon State and over.

Arkansas at Mississippi (-12, 63½): Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has covered all three against Lane Kiffin (2-1 straight-up) since they took over their respective jobs in 2020. Pittman is also 14-7 ATS as an underdog at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are on a 14-4 run to the over, and Ole Miss is on an 8-5 over run. Edge: Arkansas and over.

Alabama (-1½, 46) at Texas A&M: Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has covered the last two against counterpart Nick Saban, including an outright win in 2021. Texas A&M is on a 4-1 ATS run, and Alabama has won and covered impressively in its past two games. Edge: Slight to A&M.

Michigan (-20, 46) at Minnesota: The Wolverines finally got their first cover of the season last week and are on a 15-4-2 ATS run against Big Ten foes. Minnesota is on a 3-12 ATS run. Michigan went under in its first four games this season before last week’s romp against Nebraska. Edge: Michigan and under.