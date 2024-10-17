College football betting trends — Week 8: Edge for UNLV-Oregon State

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.

Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson (0) takes the handoff from quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Friday

Oklahoma State at BYU (-10, 52½): The Cowboys are on a 1-4 skid against the spread, while the Cougars are 6-0 straight-up and ATS this season and on an 8-0 ATS run stretching back to last season. Edge: BYU.

Saturday

UNLV (-7½, 62) at Oregon State: Before getting backdoored by Utah State last week, the Rebels were 8-0 ATS on the road under coach Barry Odom. They are 14-6 ATS overall under Odom. The Beavers are on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on over runs (UNLV 8-2, Oregon State 4-0). Edge: UNLV and over.

Central Florida at Iowa State (-13½, 49½): The Knights have lost and failed to cover three straight, while the Cyclones are on a 5-0 ATS run. Edge: Iowa State.

East Carolina at Army (-15½, 51½): The Black Knights are on an 8-0 ATS run and have won their past four games by at least 23 points. Edge: Army.

Miami (Florida) (-5, 61½) at Louisville: Both teams are on over runs (Hurricanes 8-0-1, Cardinals 8-3). Edge: Over.

Charlotte at Navy (-17, 55): The road team is 14-4 ATS in Charlotte games the past two seasons, but the Midshipmen have covered four straight. Both teams are on over runs (Charlotte 8-3, Navy 5-0). Edge: Over and slight to Navy.

Alabama (-3, 56½) at Tennessee: The Crimson Tide are on a 10-5-1 ATS run on the road (1-1 this season). The Volunteers have failed to cover two straight after a roaring 4-0 ATS start. Alabama is also on a 15-4-1 over run, including 5-1 this season. Edge: Over.

Notre Dame (-12, 50½) at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are 13-4 ATS as underdogs under coach Brent Key, though the Fighting Irish are on a 13-5-1 ATS run. Notre Dame is also on a 12-7 over run. Edge: Georgia Tech and slight to over.

Virginia at Clemson (-21, 57½): The Cavaliers are on a 12-5-1 ATS run, including 4-1-1 this season, and they are on an 8-3 ATS run as underdogs. Clemson is on a 4-0-1 ATS run, though the Tigers were only 23-29 ATS the previous four seasons. Edge: Virginia.

Michigan (-3, 44½) at Illinois: The Wolverines are 1-5 ATS this season without coach Jim Harbaugh. Edge: Illinois.

SMU (-16, 53½) at Stanford: The Cardinal are on a 5-16 ATS skid at home and a 6-9 ATS skid as underdogs, and they failed to cover their past three games by big margins. SMU is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: SMU and slight to over.

LSU (-2½, 56) at Arkansas: The Tigers have covered two straight after an 0-4 ATS start, but the Razorbacks are 5-1 ATS this season. Arkansas is also 21-9 ATS as an underdog under coach Sam Pittman. Edge: Arkansas.

Georgia at Texas (-4½, 57½): The Bulldogs haven’t been underdogs since the 2021 opener when they upset Clemson, but they’re on an 0-5 ATS skid. The Longhorns are on a 15-7-1 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Texas.