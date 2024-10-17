College football betting trends — Week 8: Edge for UNLV-Oregon State
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. He provides the Review-Journal with college football notes and trends.
Friday
Oklahoma State at BYU (-10, 52½): The Cowboys are on a 1-4 skid against the spread, while the Cougars are 6-0 straight-up and ATS this season and on an 8-0 ATS run stretching back to last season. Edge: BYU.
Saturday
UNLV (-7½, 62) at Oregon State: Before getting backdoored by Utah State last week, the Rebels were 8-0 ATS on the road under coach Barry Odom. They are 14-6 ATS overall under Odom. The Beavers are on a 1-4 ATS skid at home. Both teams are on over runs (UNLV 8-2, Oregon State 4-0). Edge: UNLV and over.
Central Florida at Iowa State (-13½, 49½): The Knights have lost and failed to cover three straight, while the Cyclones are on a 5-0 ATS run. Edge: Iowa State.
East Carolina at Army (-15½, 51½): The Black Knights are on an 8-0 ATS run and have won their past four games by at least 23 points. Edge: Army.
Miami (Florida) (-5, 61½) at Louisville: Both teams are on over runs (Hurricanes 8-0-1, Cardinals 8-3). Edge: Over.
Charlotte at Navy (-17, 55): The road team is 14-4 ATS in Charlotte games the past two seasons, but the Midshipmen have covered four straight. Both teams are on over runs (Charlotte 8-3, Navy 5-0). Edge: Over and slight to Navy.
Alabama (-3, 56½) at Tennessee: The Crimson Tide are on a 10-5-1 ATS run on the road (1-1 this season). The Volunteers have failed to cover two straight after a roaring 4-0 ATS start. Alabama is also on a 15-4-1 over run, including 5-1 this season. Edge: Over.
Notre Dame (-12, 50½) at Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets are 13-4 ATS as underdogs under coach Brent Key, though the Fighting Irish are on a 13-5-1 ATS run. Notre Dame is also on a 12-7 over run. Edge: Georgia Tech and slight to over.
Virginia at Clemson (-21, 57½): The Cavaliers are on a 12-5-1 ATS run, including 4-1-1 this season, and they are on an 8-3 ATS run as underdogs. Clemson is on a 4-0-1 ATS run, though the Tigers were only 23-29 ATS the previous four seasons. Edge: Virginia.
Michigan (-3, 44½) at Illinois: The Wolverines are 1-5 ATS this season without coach Jim Harbaugh. Edge: Illinois.
SMU (-16, 53½) at Stanford: The Cardinal are on a 5-16 ATS skid at home and a 6-9 ATS skid as underdogs, and they failed to cover their past three games by big margins. SMU is on a 4-1 over run. Edge: SMU and slight to over.
LSU (-2½, 56) at Arkansas: The Tigers have covered two straight after an 0-4 ATS start, but the Razorbacks are 5-1 ATS this season. Arkansas is also 21-9 ATS as an underdog under coach Sam Pittman. Edge: Arkansas.
Georgia at Texas (-4½, 57½): The Bulldogs haven’t been underdogs since the 2021 opener when they upset Clemson, but they’re on an 0-5 ATS skid. The Longhorns are on a 15-7-1 ATS run. Edge: Slight to Texas.